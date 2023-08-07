Chicago shootings: 27 shot, 7 fatally, in weekend violence across city, police say

There was a Chicago shooting Saturday night. CPD said a suspect shot an 8-year-old girl on Long Avenue in Portage Park.

CHICAGO -- Twenty seven people were shot, seven fatally, across Chicago over the weekend, police said.

Sunday

A man was shot and killed in Douglas Sunday morning, police said.

Jeremy Jacobs, 19, was in an argument with someone inside a building in the 2900-block of South State Street when the person fired shots just after midnight, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the face. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

Minutes later, another shooting left a man dead and another wounded in the city's East Side neighborhood, police said.

Police found the men, 18 and 20, in the 10400-block of South Avenue N around 12:15 a.m. The older man suffered seven gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The 18-year-old was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg. No arrests have been made and police are investigating.

Later that morning, a man was fatally shot in Heart of Chicago, police said.

The man, who hasn't been identified, was in the 12100-block of South Ashland Avenue when someone fired shots just after 2 a.m., according to Chicago police. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Hours later, a man was shot and killed in Englewood.

The 52-year-old was in the 7100 block of South May Street just after 1 p.m. when someone fired shots, striking him in the head, Chicago police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No arrests were reported.

Just 15 minutes later, another man was fatally shot inside a Greater Grand Crossing home.

The man, 35, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest about 1:15 p.m. while inside the home in the 6600 block of South Hartwell Avenue, according to Chicago police. No other information about the shooting was available. No one was in custody.

Saturday

An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed, and the suspected gunman was critically injured in a shooting and ensuing struggle on Chicago's Northwest Side Saturday night, Chicago police said.

CPD said a male suspect known to police walked up to a group of people in the 3500-block of North Long Avenue in the city's Portage Park neighborhood about 9:40 p.m. That suspect then shot the girl, Sarabi Medina, in the head on the sidewalk outside her home. She was with her father, and had just gotten ice cream moments before she was shot.

Several neighbors heard the gunshots. When her father saw the gunman, he tried to stop him. Witnesses said the gunman was hit in the face with a bullet from his own gun, which police recovered at the scene.

"He ran over there, football-tackled this guy. The weapon discharged and struck the offender," said community activist Andrew Holmes.

The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, and she died a short time later, police said. The suspect was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. Detectives searched his home on Sunday.

It's not yet known why the girl was targeted. Those who knew Medina, who went by the nickname "Bibi," said she was going into fourth grade and was looking forward to the start of school.

"She had a lot of life. She was a very old soul. She had a beautiful personality," said Megan Kelley, a family friend. "Just very sad. Eight years old, outside playing. Senseless, completely senseless."

CPD said later Sunday that the suspect was in custody, and charges are pending. Area Five detectives are investigating.

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting early Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert just before 6 a.m. in the 2700-block of West Van Buren, where they found the boy with two gunshot wounds to the head, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. No one was in custody.

