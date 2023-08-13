A 32-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was found dead just before 2 a.m. in the 700 block of South Leamington Avenue, Chicago police said.

Chicago shootings: 13 shot, 2 fatally, in weekend violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- Thirteen people have been shot, two fatally, across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

Both fatal shootings occurred on the city's West Side.

In one incident, a man was found dead in the Austin neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened early Sunday in the 700 block of South Leamington Avenue, police said.

No one was in custody as police continue to investigate.

The other deadly shooting early Sunday on the West Side happened in the Pilsen neighborhood.

A man who was shot in the 1500 block of West 18th Street took himself to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

No arrests were reported as the police investigation continues.

Also in the early hours Sunday, a man was shot by offenders who attempted to steal his car in the Loop, police said

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

