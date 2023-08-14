A shooting in Washington Park left a man dead and three other people injured in the 5700 block of South Payne Drive, officials said.

Chicago shootings: At least 23 shot, 4 fatally, in weekend violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 23 people have been shot, four fatally, across Chicago over the weekend, police said.

Four people were shot late Sunday night in a busy area on Chicago's Near North Side, police said.

One person remains in critical condition after the shooting which happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Division Street

No one was in custody as a heavy police presence could be seen investigating the scene near the busy intersection of Division and LaSalle.

In a separate shooting, a teenage boy was among four people shot, one fatally, on Chicago's South Side on Sunday evening, police said.

The shooting happened in the Washington Park neighborhood's 5700 block of South Payne Drive at about 8:16 p.m. Police said the victims include a 16-year-old boy, two 18-year-old men and a 53-year-old man.

One of the 18-year-old victims was later pronounced dead, police said.

There was an argument among several women, police said. One person, identified only as male, took out a gun and shot the victims before fleeing the scene on foot.

It all unfolded just steps away from the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the victims were taken for treatment.

Police said the 53-year-old man, who was shot in the face and chest, remains in critical condition. The 16-year-old boy, shot in the leg, and the other 18-year-old man, shot in the leg in torso, are in fair condition.

Multiple bullet casing markings were scattered on the ground at 57th and Payne.

There is no one in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating.

In another incident, a man was found dead in the Austin neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened early Sunday in the 700 block of South Leamington Avenue, police said.

No one was in custody as police continue to investigate.

The other deadly shooting early Sunday on the West Side happened in the Pilsen neighborhood.

A man who was shot in the 1500 block of West 18th Street took himself to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

No arrests were reported as the police investigation continues.

Also in the early hours Sunday, a man was shot by offenders who attempted to steal his car in the Loop, police said

