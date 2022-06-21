Chicago shootings: 61 shot, 10 fatally in holiday weekend violence, police say

Many of the shooting victims were wounded on the South and West sides.
Five people were wounded in a single attack Friday evening in the Douglas area on the South Side. They were standing in a parking lot in the 3000-block of South Rhodes Avenue when a gunman opened fire at 11:45 p.m., police said. Three men in their teens and 20s, and one 18-year-old woman, were wounded in the attack.
Homicides
A man was killed and another was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday evening in Roseland on the Far South Side. The men were standing outside of a home about 6:45 p.m. in the 11300 block of South Edbrooke Avenue when a dark blue car drove by and someone from inside opened fire, Chicago police said. One man, 28, was shot in the head and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released. The other, 18, was shot in the thigh and was taken in good condition to the same hospital, police said. Area Two detectives are investigating.
A 36-year-old woman was killed in a shooting Sunday in West Englewood. She was on a sidewalk about 8:30 p.m. in the 6400-block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone opened fire, striking her in the head, Chicago police said. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Police originally said the woman was 60 years old. Area One detectives are investigating.
Early Sunday, a man was killed in Englewood on the South Side. Officers found the 40-year-old on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his head and body in the 700-block of West 73rd Street around 3:35 a.m., police said. Paramedics took him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police reported no arrests.
Friday night, a man was killed in a drive-by shooting on the Near West Side. The 22-year-old was sitting in a vehicle around 11:45 p.m. when a red car drove by and someone from inside fired shots in the 2300-block of West Harrison Street, police said. He was shot in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he died.
A man was killed on a porch Friday evening in Stony Island Park. Someone opened fire on him around 8:30 p.m. in the 8400-block of South Bennett Avenue, Chicago police said. The 30-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Nonfatal attacks
An 11-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting early Monday in Gresham on the South Side. The girl was standing outside with a group of people in the 8600-block of South Halsted Street when someone approached and opened fire about 12:40 a.m., Chicago police said. She was struck in the leg and transported to Comers Children's Hospital in good condition, police said. There was no one in custody. Just 10 minutes later, a woman and two teenagers were hurt in a shooting nearby. A woman, 29, was struck in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said. A boy, 16, was shot in the arm and leg, while a girl, 17, suffered a graze wound to the back, police said. Both teens were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. Police could not confirm if there was any connection between the shootings.
Three men were wounded in an attack in Humboldt Park Friday. Officers responded to the shooting about 9 p.m. in the 800-block of North Central Park Avenue, police said. They were all treated at hospitals.
Also Friday, a 17-year-old girl was wounded in South Chicago. She was in a ride-hailing vehicle about 9:50 p.m. in the 8800-block of South Mackinaw Avenue when someone opened fire from an SUV, police said. She was shot in the shoulder and hospitalized in good condition.
Early Saturday, a woman was shot in River North. A man walked up to the vehicle she was in and showed a weapon in the 100-block of West Illinois Street. The man driving tried to leave as the gunman shot into the vehicle, striking the woman in both her legs. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.
Last weekend, 31 people were shot, six fatally.
