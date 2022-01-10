Chicago shootings: 7 shot in weekend violence, CPD says

CHICAGO -- Chicago police said seven people have been shot in weekend violence across the city.A teen was critically wounded in a shooting Monday morning in McKinley Park on the Southwest Side.The 17-year-old was driving north in the 3700-block of South Ashland Avenue about 2 a.m. when someone in a silver sedan opened fire, striking him in the neck, Chicago police said.He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said.No one was in custody.In one of the attacks, a man and woman, 37 and 34, were in a car going west in the 3200-block of West 26th Street about 2 a.m. Saturday morning when they were both struck by gunfire, Chicago police said. The man was shot in his left shoulder, and the woman in her left hand, police said. They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were both in good condition, police said.A few hours earlier, a man, 18, was shot and critically wounded Friday night while standing in the street in the 1700-block of East 72nd Street about 10:50 p.m., police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his abdomen, and was in critical condition, police said.A man was driving Saturday afternoon about 2:10 p.m. in the 1300-block of West 88th Street when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in critical condition, police said.A 23-year-old man was critically wounded in a drive-by Sunday morning in Logan Square. About 2:15 a.m., the man, 23, was walking in the 2700-block of North California Avenue when someone inside a silver sedan opened fire, striking him in the head, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said.There were 26 shot, four fatally,in Chicago.