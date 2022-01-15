chicago shooting

Chicago shootings: 13 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

CHICAGO -- Chicago police said 12 people have been shot, three fatally, in weekend violence across the city.

A 24-year-old man was shot to death Saturday afternoon in Austin on the Northwest Side.

The man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk about 12:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Mayfield Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the chest and legs and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His name hasn't been released.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

Two men were shot, one fatally, Saturday in Brainerd on the South Side.

About 7:45 a.m., the men, 30 and 38, were sitting in a vehicle in the 9200 block of South Normal Avenue, when four people approached and began firing shots, Chicago police said.

The older man was struck in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is in serious condition, police said.

The 30-year-old was struck in the hand and the head, and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

FRIDAY



A man was shot and killed Friday night while sitting in his car at a gas pump in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

A man, 39, was sitting in his car at a gas pump about 11:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Chicago Avenue when two people exited a white sedan and opened fire, striking him multiple times in the chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released yet.

No one was in custody.

There were seven people shot last weekend in Chicago.

