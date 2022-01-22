Chicago shootings: 6 shot, 2 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

A man was shot to death early Saturday morning while driving in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. The man, 33, was driving in the 4200 block of South Archer Avenue about 5:15 a.m. when an SUV pulled alongside him and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the head, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released yet. No one was in custody.
A 31-year-old man was shot in Logan Square at about 12:50 a.m. Saturday. He sitting inside his vehicle in the 2900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when he was approached by two unidentified men. One of the men produced a firearm and shot at the victim several times before the two offenders fled the scene in a black sedan. The victim sustained four gunshot wounds to the right leg and was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition. There was no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.
FRIDAY
One person was killed and a 13-year-old boy was those wounded in citywide shootings Friday.
The man killed, 19, was standing outside in the 9000 block of South Normal Avenue about 9:00 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn initially in critical condition, but died to his injuries, police said. His name hasn't been released yet.
In nonfatal attacks, A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded Friday night in Back of the Yards on the South Side. The teen was sitting in a parked car about 10:45 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Union Avenue when a sliver SUV stopped next to the vehicle and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the arm four times, police said. The SUV then fled north on Union Avenue, officials said. The boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
Hours earlier, a man, 24, was standing in the 1700 block of West 79th Street when an unknown black sedan approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the back, abdomen and arms, police said. He was taken to Christ, where he was in critical condition, police said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.