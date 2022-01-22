chicago shooting

Chicago shootings: 6 shot, 2 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Organizers hold Oak Lawn meeting to combat gun violence against kids

CHICAGO -- Two people have been killed, and four others wounded, in shootings in Chicago over the weekend.

A man was shot to death early Saturday morning while driving in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. The man, 33, was driving in the 4200 block of South Archer Avenue about 5:15 a.m. when an SUV pulled alongside him and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the head, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released yet. No one was in custody.

A 31-year-old man was shot in Logan Square at about 12:50 a.m. Saturday. He sitting inside his vehicle in the 2900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when he was approached by two unidentified men. One of the men produced a firearm and shot at the victim several times before the two offenders fled the scene in a black sedan. The victim sustained four gunshot wounds to the right leg and was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition. There was no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

FRIDAY



One person was killed and a 13-year-old boy was those wounded in citywide shootings Friday.

The man killed, 19, was standing outside in the 9000 block of South Normal Avenue about 9:00 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn initially in critical condition, but died to his injuries, police said. His name hasn't been released yet.

In nonfatal attacks, A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded Friday night in Back of the Yards on the South Side. The teen was sitting in a parked car about 10:45 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Union Avenue when a sliver SUV stopped next to the vehicle and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the arm four times, police said. The SUV then fled north on Union Avenue, officials said. The boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Hours earlier, a man, 24, was standing in the 1700 block of West 79th Street when an unknown black sedan approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the back, abdomen and arms, police said. He was taken to Christ, where he was in critical condition, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogreshamlogan squareauburn greshamback of the yardschicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingchicago crimegun violenceteen shotshootingchicago violenceviolence
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Organizers hold Oak Lawn meeting to combat gun violence against kids
Brighton Park drive-by shooting kills 1, police say
19-year-old killed in Chicago shooting
Mayor's gang ordinance under fire despite effort to modify proposal
TOP STORIES
Chicago police coming down hard on retail theft rings
Regina King's son, musician Ian Alexander Jr., dead at 26
ISP arrests several people after drag race, high-speed chase
Wounded Bradley police officer out of ICU: Family
How a 73-year-old grandmother outwitted a scam artist
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-vehicle crash
New initiative will help people who travel to Illinois for abortions
Show More
Chicago Brewery mixes up beer and wine hybrids for new experience
Conjoined twins separated after 10 hour surgery
NCAA criticized for changing policy on transgender athletes
Indiana's high court upholds state's `revenge porn' law
Chicago Weather: Morning flurries, cold Saturday
More TOP STORIES News