Chicago shootings: 17 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Jackson Park Highlands at about 3:43 a.m. Sunday. Police found a 41-year-old man sitting in his vehicle who had sustained one gunshot to the thigh and another unidentified male victim who was laying on the ground, unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the back in the 1800 block of East 71st Street. Both victims were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The 41-year old-male was listed in critical condition and the unidentified male victim has been pronounced. There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.
SATURDAY
An 8-year-old girl died Saturday after she was struck by a stray bullet in Little Village when someone opened fire at a man coming out of a nearby store, according to Chicago police. The girl was walking with a guardian about 2:45 p.m. when someone fired shots at the 26-year-old man in the 3900 block of West 26th Street, police said.
The guardian heard the gunfire and saw the girl was shot in the head, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The man who police said was the intended target was shot in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
As Area Four detectives investigated Saturday evening, evidence markers indicated more than a dozen shell casings were recovered at the scene. The back window of a minivan was shattered by gunfire.
A man was shot to death early Saturday morning while driving in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.
The man, 33, was driving in the 4200 block of South Archer Avenue about 5:15 a.m. when an SUV pulled alongside him and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the head, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released yet.
No one was in custody.
In nonfatal attacks, a 31-year-old man was shot in Logan Square at about 12:50 a.m. Saturday. He sitting inside his vehicle in the 2900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when he was approached by two unidentified men.
One of the men produced a firearm and shot at the victim several times before the two offenders fled the scene in a black sedan. The victim sustained four gunshot wounds to the right leg and was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition.
There was no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.
A man was shot inside an Englewood home Saturday evening on the South Side.
The man, 45, was inside a home in the 7000 block of South Lowe Avenue about 6:45 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.
An ambulance was stolen from St. Bernard around the same time, but was recovered near 57th and Halsted Street, police said.
Police say the incidents are not related to each other.
No one from either incident was in custody.
FRIDAY
One person was killed and a 13-year-old boy was those wounded in citywide shootings Friday.
A man was fatally shot Friday night in Gresham on the South Side. Ohleyer Jones, 19, was standing outside in the 9000 block of South Normal Avenue about 9 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn initially in critical condition, but died to his injuries, police said. No one was in custody.
In nonfatal attacks, A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded Friday night in Back of the Yards on the South Side.
The teen was sitting in a parked car about 10:45 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Union Avenue when a sliver SUV stopped next to the vehicle and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the arm four times, police said. The SUV then fled north on Union Avenue, officials said.
The boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
Hours earlier, a man, 24, was standing in the 1700 block of West 79th Street when an unknown black sedan approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the back, abdomen and arms, police said. He was taken to Christ, where he was in critical condition, police said.
