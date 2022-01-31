chicago shooting

Chicago shootings: 18 shot, 4 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

Chicago police said 2 teen boys critically wounded in Little Village shooting
Chicago-area residents gather to protest violent start to year

CHICAGO -- Eighteen people were shot, four fatally, in Chicago gun violence over the weekend, police said.

One teenage boy was fatally shot and another critically wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Little Village on the Southwest Side. The teen boys were inside a vehicle making a drug transaction about 1:20 p.m. in the 2300-block of South Sawyer Avenue when two suspects pulled out guns and fired shots, Chicago police said. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. He died to his injuries. The other, 17, was struck in the neck and self-transported to St. Anthony's Hospital, police said. He was later transferred to Mt. Sinai in critical condition.

A man was found fatally shot early Sunday morning in Marquette Park on the South Side. Police responded to a call of a person down about 1:05 a.m. in the 6400-block of South Saint Louis Avenue and found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, Chicago police said. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released yet.

RELATED: Area residents gather to protest Chicago violence against kids, women in 2022 so far

About an hour later, another man was shot and killed in Lawndale on the West Side. Police found the man, 36, shot in the left upper chest about 2 a.m. in the 4500-block of West Grenshaw Street, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai, where he later died, police said.

Another man was found shot to death Saturday night in a retail store in West Pullman on the Far South Side. About 6 p.m., the man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest inside a store in the 11600-block of South Halsted Street, police said. Ahmed Hassan Abdelmadany, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

A man was found shot in West Ridge early Saturday morning on the North Side. The man, 24, was found with a gunshot wound to the torso about 12:10 a.m. in the 5900-block of North Western Avenue, police said. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

An 8-year-old girl was among five people killed last weekend in gun violence in Chicago. At least 22 people were shot in all.

