Chicago shootings: 12 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

A man was found shot to death Sunday morning in the South Loop on the Near South Side. The man, 44, was found in the street in the first block of East 24th Street about 4:30 a.m. with two gunshot wounds to his lower extremities, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He hasn't been identified yet. Circumstances surrounding the shooting were still under investigation, police said. No one was in custody.
A man was fatally shot early Sunday morning on the Near West Side. The man, 22, was in the first block of South Seeley Avenue about 2:50 a.m. when he was shot multiple times. He suffered one gunshot wound to the chest and two to his right hand and self-transported to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. His name hasn't been released yet. No one was in custody.
In non-fatal shootings, a 29-year-old man was inside a business in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when he heard shots outside and felt pain at about 5:00 a.m. He was transported to Stroger Hospital with one gunshot wound to his right eye in serious condition. No one is in custody and Area Five Detectives are investigating.
A 37-year-old man was outside In the 300 block of North Michigan Avenue when he heard shots then felt pain at about 4:30 a.m. The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital with one gunshot wound to his left hand in stable condition. No one is in custody and Area Three Detectives are investigating.
SATURDAY
Police are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday that ended with a crash on Chicago's South Side. Police said a man in a car was hit by gunfire just after 4:30 p.m. on East 43rd Street near Wabash Avenue in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood. His car then struck two other vehicles in traffic. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man who was injured in the shooting drove himself to the hospital. He was struck in the arm and torso, according to police. Police said they recovered two firearms. Area One Detectives are investigating.
In non-fatal shootings, a man was shot while walking in Gresham Saturday night on the South Side. The man, 23, was walking in the 7800 block of South May Street about 11:40 p.m. when someone in all black opened fire, striking him twice in the right arm and once in the back, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said. No one was in custody.
A 17-year-old boy was struck by gunfire Saturday afternoon in Hyde Park on the South Side. The teen boy was on the sidewalk about 2:20 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when a dark vehicle pulled up and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said. He was shot in the arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. Area One detectives are investigating.
