Chicago shootings: 22 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

CHICAGO -- Twenty two people have been shot, three fatally, in Chicago gun violence over the weekend, police said.A man was found shot to death Sunday morning in the South Loop on the Near South Side. The man, 44, was found in the street in the first-block of East 24th Street about 4:30 a.m. with two gunshot wounds to his lower extremities, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He hasn't been identified yet.Another man was fatally shot Sunday morning on the Near West Side. The 22-year-old was in the first-block of South Seeley Avenue about 2:50 a.m. when he was shot multiple times. He suffered one gunshot wound to the chest and two to his right hand and self-transported to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. He has not yet been identified.A person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in. A male, whose age wasn't known, was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling in the first-block of East 43rd Street when someone fired shots about 4:35 p.m., police said. During the shooting, the vehicle struck two others in traffic before coming to a stop, police said. The male was found inside with a gunshot wound to the side and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn't been released. A 21-year-old man was also wounded at the scene, police said. He was shot in the arm and torso and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. His condition wasn't known. It wasn't clear if both males were traveling in the vehicle, according to police. Two guns were found at the scene, police said.Two 16-year-old boys were shot during a robbery Sunday afternoon in Gage Park on the Southwest Side. The teen boys were on the sidewalk about 3:30 p.m. in the 5600-block of South Christiana Avenue when two suspects with guns got out of a vehicle and demanded their property, police said. One teen boy refused and one suspect struck him in the head with the gun and then shot him in the lower back, police said. The other teen handed over his property and attempted to flee, police said. The suspects then fired shots and also shot him in the back. Both teens were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were in fair condition, police said.A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in Englewood on the South Side. The teen boy was on the sidewalk about 6:05 p.m. in the 6700-block of South May Street when someone opened fire, police said. He was shot in the neck and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.A 17-year-old boy was struck by gunfire Saturday afternoon in Hyde Park on the South Side. The teen boy was on the sidewalk about 2:20 p.m. in the 5600-block of South Woodlawn Avenue when a dark vehicle pulled up and someone from inside fired shots, police said. She was shot in the arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.Hours earlier, another 17-year-old boy was shot in South Chicago on the South Side. About 11:30 a.m., he was in the 8300-block of South Houston Avenue, when he was shot in the right shoulder, police said. The boy was taken to the University of Chicago, where his condition was stabilized, police said., 18 were shot, four fatally.