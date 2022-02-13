Chicago shootings: 6 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

CHICAGO -- Six people have been shot, three fatally, in Chicago gun violence over the weekend, police said.Two men were killed in separate attacks Saturday evening in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side. About 6:40 p.m., a 45-year-old man was in an alley in the 5900-block of South Washtenaw Avenue when someone shot him in the back of the head, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. At the same time, another male, whose age was unknown, was found in the 2400-block of West Marquette Road with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.A 16-year-old girl was wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Gresham on the South Side. The girl was walking on the sidewalk about 11:05 p.m. in the 8400-block of South Gilbert Court when a male she knew fired shots, striking her in the leg, police said. She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said., 22 were shot, three fatally.