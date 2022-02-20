Chicago shootings: 6 shot, 2 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

CHICAGO -- At least seven people have been shot, two fatally, in Chicago gun violence over the weekend, police said.In the latest deadly shooting, a 27-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle Friday around 9:41 p.m. in the 8400-block of South Ingleside when an unknown male offender approached on foot and fired shots.The victim was transported to University of Chicago Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.Earlier Friday, one person was dead after being struck by gunfire while in a car in Calumet Heights on the Far South Side.The male, whose age wasn't immediately known, was in a car about 6:30 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Harper Avenue when he was struck in the head by gunfire, police said.He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center initially in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.In non-deadly shooting, a 27-year-old man was shot in the 6300 block of South Wentworth on Saturday around 1:19 p.m.Police say he was traveling in a vehicle northbound when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside and fired shots.He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital n good condition.Later at about 3:48 p.m., a 44-year-old man was shot while in a parked vehicle in the 4300-block of West Thomas.He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.No one is in custody.