Chicago shootings: 14 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

CHICAGO -- At least 14 people have been shot, three fatally, in Chicago gun violence over the weekend, police said.One person was dead after being struck by gunfire while in a car Friday evening in Calumet Heights on the Far South Side. The male, whose age wasn't immediately known, was in a car about 6:30 p.m. in the 9300-block of South Harper Avenue when he was struck in the head by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center initially in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.A few hours later, a man was fatally shot Friday night in East Chatham on the South Side. The man, 27, was sitting in a parked car in the 8400-block of South Ingleside Avenue about 9:40 p.m. when someone approached and fired shots, striking him in the chest, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released yet.A man was found fatally shot Saturday night in South Austin on the West Side. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter call and found the man, 21, lying on the street in the 5400-block of West Walton Street with a gunshot wound to his head about 9:15 p.m., police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital initially in critical condition, but died to his injuries, police said. His name hasn't been released yet.Three people were shot early Sunday morning at a gathering inon the Northwest Side. Two men and a woman were inside a venue in the 4200-block of West Irving Park Road when a gunman entered and opened fire about 1:10 a.m., police said. One man, 29, was struck in the chest while the other man, 30, was shot in the left leg, police said. The woman, 30, was shot in the right leg, officials said. All three were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where they were in fair condition, police said.Over an hour earlier, a man and woman were stopped at a stop sign in the 500-block of West 66th Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said. The man, 25, was shot in the left shoulder and the woman, 22, was shot in the left ear and arm, police said. They self-transported to the University of Chicago, where they were in fair condition, police said.Nine people were shot, three fatally, in gun violence