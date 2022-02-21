Chicago shootings: 21 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

CHICAGO -- At least 21 people have been shot, five fatally, in Chicago gun violence over the weekend, police said.One person was dead after being struck by gunfire while in a car Friday evening in Calumet Heights on the Far South Side. The male, whose age wasn't immediately known, was in a car about 6:30 p.m. in the 9300-block of South Harper Avenue when he was struck in the head by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center initially in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.A few hours later, a man was fatally shot Friday night in East Chatham on the South Side. The man, 27, was sitting in a parked car in the 8400-block of South Ingleside Avenue about 9:40 p.m. when someone approached and fired shots, striking him in the chest, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released yet.A man was found fatally shot Saturday night in South Austin on the West Side. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter call and found the man, 21, laying on the street in the 5400-block of West Walton Street with a gunshot wound to his head about 9:15 p.m., police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital initially in critical condition, but died to his injuries, police said. His name hasn't been released yet.A person was in custody after a man was shot and killed during a fight early Sunday morning inside a home in West Pullman on the Far South Side. Darnell Hardy, 26, was shot in the chest after getting into a fight with a 25-year-old man he knew about 3:50 a.m. inside a house in the 12000-block of South Princeton Avenue, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The suspect had a laceration to his nose and lip, and was taken into custody at the scene, officials said.Later that day, a man was shot to death Sunday night in Back of the Yards on the Southwest Side. Just after 6 p.m., the 28-year-old was sitting in a car in the 5300-block of South Hermitage Street when a group approached him and demanded his belongings, police said. The group then opened fire, striking the man in the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified.Three people were shot early Sunday morning at a gathering inon the Northwest Side. Two men and a woman were inside a venue in the 4200-block of West Irving Park Road when a gunman entered and opened fire about 1:10 a.m., police said. One man, 29, was struck in the chest while the other man, 30, was shot in the left leg, police said. The woman, 30, was shot in the right leg, officials said. All three were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where they were in fair condition, police said.Over an hour earlier, a man and woman were stopped at a stop sign in the 500-block of West 66th Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said. The man, 25, was shot in the left shoulder and the woman, 22, was shot in the left ear and arm, police said. They self-transported to the University of Chicago, where they were in fair condition, police said.A teen boy was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The 16-year-old was standing in a yard about 10:30 p.m. in the 12000-block of South Wallace Street when someone shot him in the arm, police said. He was taken to Roseland Hospital and listed in fair condition, police said.Nine people were shot, three fatally, in gun violence