Chicago shootings: 5 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

SATURDAY

FRIDAY

CHICAGO -- At least five people have been shot, one fatally, in Chicago gun violence over the weekend, police said.A man, 26, sustained a gunshot wound to the body in Humboldt Park around 10:19 a.m. Sunday, police said. The victim was standing outside in the 1100 bock of North Ridgeway Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up and fired shots, striking the victim in the thigh. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody at this time. Area Four Detectives are investigating.Hours earlier, a 27-year-old man was traveling in his vehicle on the Lower West Side when he passed an unidentified male offender, dressed in all black, who displayed a firearm and shoot in his direction around 4:01 a.m. in the 2100 block of West 24th Street, police said. The victim noticed he had sustained a gunshot to the leg and was transported to Mt. Sinai, where he was listed in fair condition. There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.A 31-year-old man was walking outside in North Park when he heard several shots fired and felt pain around 3:20 a.m., in the 5200 block of North Pulaski Road, police said. The victim sustained one gunshot to the leg and self-transported to Swedish Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition. There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.An unknown man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body while in a vehicle and later crashed around 8:43 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East 67th Street on the South Side, police said. The victim was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. Circumstances surrounding the incident were unknown. Area One Detectives are investigating. No one was in custody.A woman was found shot to death in her car late Friday night in Albany Park on the Northwest Side. Azucena Vargas, 42, was found about 11:20 p.m. in the driver's seat of her SUV in the 3300 block of West Cuyler Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said. An autopsy released Saturday by the Cook County medical examiner's office determined Vargas' death was a homicide. Area Five detectives are investigating.