Chicago shootings: 10 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

SATURDAY

FRIDAY

CHICAGO -- At least 10 people have been shot, one fatally, in Chicago gun violence over the weekend, police said.A 16-year-old boy wasearly Monday morning on the Near North Side.The teen was in the first-block of East Grand Avenue about 2 a.m. when he was shot twice in the chest and once in the knee, Chicago police said.He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released yet.No one was in custody.A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.The teen boy was standing outside just after 9 p.m. in the 6400-block of South King Drive when he heard multiple shots, Chicago police said.He was struck in the arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in fair condition, police said.Area One detectives are investigating.Two people were shot while inside a vehicle in McKinley Park, causing a crash, police said. A man, 29, and a woman, 26, were struck by gunfire in the 3700-block of South Hermitage Avenue at about 6:38 p.m. Sunday. Both victims were transported to Stroger Hospital. The woman, who was struck to the chest, was initially reported in critical condition and the man, who sustained a graze wound to the chest, was initially reported in good condition. There were no offenders in custody and area detectives are investigating.Minutes earlier, a 19-year-old man was shot in Auburn Gresham. He was struck in the arm at about 6:18 p.m. in the 7800-block of South Wolcott Avenue, police said. The victim was transported to Christ Hospital and was initially reported in good condition. There were no offenders in custody and area detectives are investigating.Hours before, a man, 26, sustained a gunshot wound to the body in Humboldt Park around 10:19 a.m., police said. The victim was standing outside in the 1100 bock of North Ridgeway Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up and fired shots, striking the victim in the thigh. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody at this time. Area Four Detectives are investigating.A 27-year-old man was traveling in his vehicle on the Lower West Side when he passed an unidentified male offender, dressed in all black, who displayed a firearm and shoot in his direction around 4:01 a.m. in the 2100-block of West 24th Street, police said. The victim noticed he had sustained a gunshot to the leg and was transported to Mt. Sinai, where he was listed in fair condition. There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.A 31-year-old man was walking outside in North Park when he heard several shots fired and felt pain around 3:20 a.m., in the 5200-block of North Pulaski Road, police said. The victim sustained one gunshot to the leg and self-transported to Swedish Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition. There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.An unknown man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body while in a vehicle and later crashed around 8:43 a.m. Saturday in the 1500-block of East 67th Street on the South Side, police said. The victim was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. Circumstances surrounding the incident were unknown. Area One Detectives are investigating. No one was in custody.A woman was found shot to death in her car late Friday night in Albany Park on the Northwest Side. Azucena Vargas, 42, was found about 11:20 p.m. in the driver's seat of her SUV in the 3300-block of West Cuyler Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said. An autopsy released Saturday by the Cook County medical examiner's office determined Vargas' death was a homicide. Area Five detectives are investigating., 21 people where shot, five fatally.