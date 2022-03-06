chicago shooting

Chicago shootings: 5 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

CHICAGO -- At least five people have been shot, one fatally, in Chicago gun violence over the weekend, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in Woodlawn on the South Side. The teen boy in the 1400 block of East 62nd Street about 4:15 pm. when someone entered the home and opened fire, Chicago police said. He was shot in the face and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Area One detectives are investigating.

A man was shot inside the living room of his house less than an hour after another man was found shot to death about two miles east on the South Side. A man, 54, was in the living room of his house in the 8400 block of South Cregier Avenue about 12:15 a.m. Saturday when a bullet came through the front window, striking him in the thigh, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.

FRIDAY



Almost an hour before the living room shooting, police found a man, around 20, laying face down on the ground about two miles east in the 8200 block of South Coles Avenue at about 11:25 p.m. Friday, officials said. He was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Police couldn't confirm if the shootings were connected. No one from either attack was in custody.

