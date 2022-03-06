chicago shooting

Chicago shootings: 13 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

Chicago police said two teens among those shot
EMBED <>More Videos

Kim Foxx defends record after surge in crime

CHICAGO -- At least 13 people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago weekend violence.

Chicago police found a man, around 20, laying facedown on the ground in the 8200-block of South Coles Avenue about 11:25 p.m. Friday, officials said. He was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

About an hour later, another man, 54, was in the living room of his house in the 8400-block of South Cregier Avenue about 12:15 a.m. when a bullet came through the front window, striking him in the thigh, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.

RELATED: Man charged after 2 Chicago police officers shot at hot dog stand in Homan Square

A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in Woodlawn on the South Side. About 4:15 p.m., the boy was inside a home in the 1400-block of East 62nd Street when someone entered and opened fire, police said. He was shot in the face and was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition, police said.

Hours later, another teen, 17, was walking in an alley in the 2800-block of West Lexington Street about 10:50 p.m. when he was struck in his right forearm by gunfire, police said. He waved down a car and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

Last weekend, 14 people were shot, one fatally.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth chicagoavalon parkwoodlawnchicago shootingdeadly shootingtriple shootingfatal shootingchicago crimegun violenceteen shotshootingchicago violenceviolence
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Man charged after 2 CPD officers shot at West Side hot dog stand
7 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
15-year-old boy critically wounded in South Side shooting, police say
Man shot inside living room less than 1 hour after another found dead
TOP STORIES
Tornado kills 6 people, including 2 kids, in Iowa, officials say
'Good Times' actor Johnny Brown dies at 84
Ukraine tries to evacuate city amid another attempted Russia ceasefire
3 injured in shooting at Wood Dale bowling alley: police
Pence slams GOP Russia 'apologists' as Trump continues Putin praise
Man charged after 2 CPD officers shot at West Side hot dog stand
Wheaton Warrenville South student killed in crash, police say
Show More
2 charged in crime spree, murder of father putting up Christmas lights
Chicago Park District holds annual Teen Opportunity Fair
Chicago Weather: Quick bump in temps, mostly cloudy Sunday
Chicago area rideshare safety office opens as drivers face crime
Suburban 10-year-old uses NFTs to raise money for Ukrainian children
More TOP STORIES News