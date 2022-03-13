Chicago shootings: 12 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

SATURDAY

FRIDAY

CHICAGO -- At least 12 people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago weekend violence.One person was killed and another was seriously wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in East Chatham on the South Side. A man and woman, both 19, were in the 800 block of East 83rd Street about 4:20 a.m. when someone approached and opened fire, striking them both in the face, Chicago police said. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the woman was pronounced dead, police said. The man was in serious condition, officials said. No one was in custody.A man was shot while walking Saturday night in Ravenswood on the North Side. The man, 22, was on the sidewalk in the 5100 block of North California Avenue about 10:40 p.m. Saturday when he noticed a black Chevy approach and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. He was driven by a family member to an area hospital with gunshot wounds to the right leg and groin area, police said. He was listed in good condition, officials said. No one was in custody.Two men were wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Little Village on the Southwest Side. The men, 33 and 20, were sitting in a vehicle about 5:20 p.m. in the 4100 block of West 25th Place when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. The 20-year-old was struck in the lower body and the other was shot in the arm, police said. The men left the scene and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were in good condition, police said. No one was in custody.A woman was shot in Hanson Park Friday night on the North Side. The woman, 19, was in the 2000 block of North Lorel Avenue about 10 p.m. when she was struck in the shoulder by gunfire, Chicago police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said. No one was in custody., 20 people were shot, one fatally.