Chicago shootings: 26 shot, 2 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

SUNDAY
Seven people were seriously wounded in a mass shooting Sunday afternoon in South Chicago. The shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Exchange Street, according to Chicago fire officials. Seven people were transported to hospitals in serious to critical condition, fire officials said.
A 33-year-old man was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon in West Englewood on the South Side. The man was standing on the street about 3:50 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Paulina Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released. Area One detectives are investigating.
One person was killed and another was seriously wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in East Chatham on the South Side. A man and woman, both 19, were in the 800 block of East 83rd Street about 4:20 a.m. when someone approached and opened fire, striking them both in the face, Chicago police said. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the woman was pronounced dead, police said. The man was in serious condition, officials said. No one was in custody.
Also on Sunday, a 17-year-old girl was approached by two unknown men, one of which produced a handgun and began firing shots on the Near South Side in the 1700 block of South Wentworth Avenue at about 3:20 p.m. The victim was shot in the right side of the neck and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. No one was in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.
SATURDAY
A man was shot while walking Saturday night in Ravenswood on the North Side. The man, 22, was on the sidewalk in the 5100 block of North California Avenue about 10:40 p.m. Saturday when he noticed a black Chevy approach and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. He was driven by a family member to an area hospital with gunshot wounds to the right leg and groin area, police said. He was listed in good condition, officials said. No one was in custody.
Two men were wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Little Village on the Southwest Side. The men, 33 and 20, were sitting in a vehicle about 5:20 p.m. in the 4100 block of West 25th Place when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. The 20-year-old was struck in the lower body and the other was shot in the arm, police said. The men left the scene and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were in good condition, police said. No one was in custody.
FRIDAY
A woman was shot in Hanson Park Friday night on the North Side. The woman, 19, was in the 2000 block of North Lorel Avenue about 10 p.m. when she was struck in the shoulder by gunfire, Chicago police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said. No one was in custody.
Last weekend, 20 people were shot, one fatally.
The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)