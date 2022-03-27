Chicago shootings: 8 shot, none fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

A 24-year-old man was discovered on the sidewalk in West Englewood's 1300 block of West 69th Street with gunshot wounds to the chest and left leg at about 3:46 a.m. Sunday, Chicago police said. The details of the incident are unknown. The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.
Another man was found shot early Sunday morning in Lawndale on the West Side. The man, 55, was found shot on the sidewalk in the 4200 block of West Cermak Road about 2:20 a.m., Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said. No one was in custody.
SATURDAY
A person was in custody after a man was shot following an argument Saturday night in South Austin on the Northwest Side. A group of individuals including the man, 32, and a 20-year-old man were arguing inside a house in the 1100 block of North Massasoit Avenue about 8:40 p.m. when both went outside and the younger man opened fire, Chicago police said. The older man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the back of the head and left knee, police said. He was listed in critical condition, officials said. The younger man was taken into custody as detectives continued to investigate.
A male victim, 19, was driving eastbound in Lawndale's 4800 block of West Arthington Street at about 7:34 p.m. when a grey sedan that was in front of him began firing shots, striking him in the face. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of his face and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. No one was in custody and Area four detectives are investigating.
A 15-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Portage Park on the Northwest Side. The teen girl was in an alley about 1:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Patterson Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. She was shot in the knee and was taken to Community First Medical Center in good condition, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating.
A 25-year-old man was shot in Marshall Square at about 7:01 a.m. He was driving his vehicle northbound in the 2000 block of South Whipple Street when he got into a verbal altercation with unknown offenders. The offenders, who were also in a vehicle traveling northbound, began firing shots in the victim's direction. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his right arm. He self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and is in serious condition. No one was in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.
A shooting happened at the 95th Street CTA Red Line station on the city's South Side early Saturday morning. Chicago police said an argument between two men, both 53 years old, escalated into a fight at about 1:55 a.m. The victim started walking away and that's when, police said, the suspect shot him, striking the man three times. He sustained a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen, back and lower left leg. The Chicago Transit Authority said in a statement that a man involved was a CTA employee working as a customer assistant. CTA said they were pursuing termination of the employee, who had broken various workplace rules, including possession of a firearm. The man shot was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Police arrested the suspect and recovered a weapon at the scene.
"The CTA continues to work closely with the Chicago Police Department as they investigate last night's incident and the circumstances surrounding it," CTA said. "The behavior of this one employee is not at all reflective of the thousands of hardworking, dedicated men and women who take pride in their work and responsibly perform their duties each day."
Red Line service was temporarily suspended between 95th and 87th about an hour later due to police activity, according to CTA. Trains were running with residual delays as of 4:50 a.m., according to CTA. Area Two detectives are investigating and police did not provide further information about the incident.
FRIDAY
A 22-year-old man was involved in an argument with an unknown man on the street in South Austin's 5600 block of West Madison Street at about 8:38 p.m.. The offender then produced a handgun and fired shots, striking the victim in the right arm. The victim walked into the 15th District, where he was was rendered aid and CFD was summoned. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition and there is no one in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.
Last weekend, 23 people were shot, three fatally.
ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report
Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)