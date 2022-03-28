Chicago shootings: 16 shot, 4 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

A man was killed in a shooting just blocks from Wrigley Field Sunday night, Chicago police said. Police said the 47-year-old victim was standing in an alley in the 3400 block of North Clark Street at about when shots were fired at about 10:15p.m. He was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the chest and armpit area, where he later died. Authorities have not released the man's identity. Police said no one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.
Another man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side. The man, 24, was near the front of a house in the 1000 block of North Springfield Avenue about 3:10 p.m. when he was struck in the abdomen by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No one was in custody.
In nonfatal shootings, a 17-year-old boy was inside of a vehicle in North Lawndale's 2300 block of South Kostner Avenue when he was approached by an unknown vehicle, and an occupant from within fired shots at about 5:13 p.m. Sunday. The victim was struck to the knee and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, initially reported in good condition. There are no offenders in custody and area detectives are investigating.
A 38-year-old woman was standing outside in Humboldt Park's 800 block of North Ridgeway Avenue Sunday morning when she heard shots and felt pain at about 8:51 a.m., Chicago police said. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to her legs and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.
Minutes earlier, a 24-year-old man was standing in a third-floor stairwell in Dearborn Homes' 2700 block of South State Street when an unknown offender fired shots in his direction at about 8:36 a.m., police said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his navel and right hip and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition. No one is in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.
Another 24-year-old man was discovered hours earlier on the sidewalk in West Englewood's 1300 block of West 69th Street with gunshot wounds to the chest and left leg at about 3:46 a.m. police said. The details of the incident are unknown. The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.
A 28-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle when an unknown offender in a gray four-door SUV fired a shot in the her direction, striking her in her left thigh in the Gold Coast's 1200 block of North Dearborn Street at about 3:00 a.m. The victim was dropped off at Northwestern Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating
A man was found shot early Sunday morning in Lawndale on the West Side. The man, 55, was found shot on the sidewalk in the 4200 block of West Cermak Road about 2:20 a.m., police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said. No one was in custody.
SATURDAY
A person was in custody after a man was shot following an argument Saturday night in South Austin on the Northwest Side. A group of individuals including the man, 32, and a 20-year-old man were arguing inside a house in the 1100 block of North Massasoit Avenue about 8:40 p.m. when both went outside and the younger man opened fire, Chicago police said. The older man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the back of the head and left knee, police said. He was listed in critical condition, officials said. The younger man was taken into custody as detectives continued to investigate.
A male victim, 19, was driving eastbound in Lawndale's 4800 block of West Arthington Street at about 7:34 p.m. when a grey sedan that was in front of him began firing shots, striking him in the face. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of his face and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. No one was in custody and Area four detectives are investigating.
A 15-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Portage Park on the Northwest Side. The teen girl was in an alley about 1:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Patterson Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. She was shot in the knee and was taken to Community First Medical Center in good condition, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating.
A 25-year-old man was shot in Marshall Square at about 7:01 a.m. He was driving his vehicle northbound in the 2000 block of South Whipple Street when he got into a verbal altercation with unknown offenders. The offenders, who were also in a vehicle traveling northbound, began firing shots in the victim's direction. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his right arm. He self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and is in serious condition. No one was in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.
A CTA employee has been charged with attempted murder after shooting a man at a Red Line station, Chicago police said. The shooting happened at the 95th Street CTA Red Line station on the city's South Side early Saturday morning. Chicago police said an argument between CTA worker Sylvester Adams, 53, and a 37-year-old man escalated into a fight at about 2:13 a.m. The victim started walking away and that's when, police said, Adams shot him, striking the man three times. He sustained a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen, back and lower left leg. The man shot was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The Chicago Transit Authority confirmed in a statement Saturday that Adams was a CTA employee working as a customer assistant. CTA said they were pursuing termination of Adams, who had broken various workplace rules, including possession of a firearm.
"The CTA continues to work closely with the Chicago Police Department as they investigate last night's incident and the circumstances surrounding it," CTA said. "The behavior of this one employee is not at all reflective of the thousands of hardworking, dedicated men and women who take pride in their work and responsibly perform their duties each day."
Police arrested Adams, who lives in Lynwood, and recovered a weapon at the scene. Red Line service was temporarily suspended between 95th and 87th about an hour later due to police activity Saturday, according to CTA. Trains were running with residual delays as of 4:50 a.m., according to CTA. Area Two detectives are investigating.
FRIDAY
A man has been charged with murder after two people were found dead inside a home on the city's South Side Friday, Chicago police said. Jamie Jones, 31, was identified as the man responsible for the killing of two 51-year-old men, who were found in the Gresham neighborhood's 8300 block of South Sangamon Street near 83rd Street. Chicago police said one of the men was shot in the head. Jones has also been charged with battering an 18-year-old woman and holding her against her will, also on Friday in the 8300 block of South Sangamon Street, police said. Jones was arrested on Saturday without incident, police said. Police did not provide further information.
A 22-year-old man was involved in an argument with an unknown man on the street in South Austin's 5600 block of West Madison Street at about 8:38 p.m.. The offender then produced a handgun and fired shots, striking the victim in the right arm. The victim walked into the 15th District, where he was was rendered aid and CFD was summoned. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition and there is no one in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.
Last weekend, 23 people were shot, three fatally.
ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report
