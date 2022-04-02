Chicago shootings: 6 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

A 26-year-old woman was shot while driving early Saturday morning. She was traveling northbound in the 900 block of South Austin when a person in a red sedan fired shots, striking her in the back. The victim was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.
FRIDAY
A man was killed Friday night after an argument in Palmer Square on the Northwest Side. The man, 22, was on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of North Bingham Street about 11:30 p.m. when two males opened fire after an argument, Chicago police said. He was shot in the chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released yet. No one was in custody. Two people have been killed in the Logan Square community area - which includes Palmer Square - so far this year, according to Sun-Times data. Last year, the community had one homicide over the same period.
In nonfatal shootings, a woman was shot Friday night inside a building in North Austin on the Northwest Side. The woman, 19, was inside the building in the 5200 block of West North Avenue about 11:50 p.m. when someone opened fire from the sidewalk, striking her in the left arm, Chicago police said. She was taken by a friend to West Suburban Hospital, where she was in fair condition, police said. No one was in custody.
Three people were wounded in a shootout Friday night in Pilsen on the Southwest Side. Three men were involved in a shootout with gunmen in a red pickup truck in the 900 block of West Cullerton Street about 11:30 p.m., Chicago police said. A 47-year-old man was shot multiple times in his body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said. Another man, 34, was shot in the buttocks and a 33-year-old man was shot in the right arm, police said. Both walked into Stroger and were listed in fair condition, police said. Police couldn't confirm what started the shootout. No one was in custody.
Last weekend, 16 people were shot, four fatally.
ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report
Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)