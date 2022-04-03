Chicago shootings: 13 shot, 2 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

Two people were shot early Sunday in Gage Park, Chicago police said. The victims were standing at a gas station when an occupant in a gray-colored sedan fired shots. A 26-year-old man was take to Holy Cross in good condition with a gunshot to the right leg. A 26-year-old woman was treated and released on scene by the Chicago Fire Department with a graze wound to the right arm. There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.
A 34-year-old woman was shot hours earlier in Lake View East. She was inside a bar in the 1000 bock of West Belmont Avenue when an unknown offender fired a shot outside at about 2:50 a.m. The victim sustained one graze wound to the right side of her torso. She was treated and released on scene by CFD. There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.
SATURDAY
Police are searching for the person who shot an 80-year-old man while he was sitting in his car Saturday afternoon. It happened just after 3:00 p.m., right outside of the man's home in the 5200 block of South Marshfield Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. He was hospitalized in critical condition.
Around the same time, a 16-year-old boy was critically hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Hyde Park. The teen was on the sidewalk about 3:00 p.m. in the 800 block of East 54th Street when someone shot him in the chest, police said. He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Another elderly man, 82 years old, was shot in Austin minutes earlier. He was on the sidewalk in the 1700 block of North Monitor Avenue at approximately 2:15 p.m. when he sustained a graze wound to the right leg by an unknown offender. The victim was transported to West Suburban Hospital in good condition. Area Five Detectives are investigating.
A 31-year-old man was shot in Greater Grand Crossing. He was in his vehicle in the 7100 block of South State Street at approximately 4:45 p.m. when he sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg by an unknown offender. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. Area One Detectives are investigating.
A 26-year-old woman was shot while driving early Saturday morning. She was traveling northbound in the 900 block of South Austin at about 1:35 a.m. when a person in a red sedan fired shots, striking her in the back. The victim was transported by CFD to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.
FRIDAY
A man was killed Friday night after an argument in Palmer Square on the Northwest Side. The man, 22, was on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of North Bingham Street about 11:30 p.m. when two males opened fire after an argument, Chicago police said. He was shot in the chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released yet. No one was in custody. Two people have been killed in the Logan Square community area - which includes Palmer Square - so far this year, according to Sun-Times data. Last year, the community had one homicide over the same period.
In nonfatal shootings, a woman was shot Friday night inside a building in North Austin on the Northwest Side. The woman, 19, was inside the building in the 5200 block of West North Avenue about 11:50 p.m. when someone opened fire from the sidewalk, striking her in the left arm, Chicago police said. She was taken by a friend to West Suburban Hospital, where she was in fair condition, police said. No one was in custody.
Three people were wounded in a shootout Friday night in Pilsen on the Southwest Side. Three men were involved in a shootout with gunmen in a red pickup truck in the 900 block of West Cullerton Street about 11:30 p.m., Chicago police said. A 47-year-old man was shot multiple times in his body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said. Another man, 34, was shot in the buttocks and a 33-year-old man was shot in the right arm, police said. Both walked into Stroger and were listed in fair condition, police said. Police couldn't confirm what started the shootout. No one was in custody.
Last weekend, 16 people were shot, four fatally.
ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report
