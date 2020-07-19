Chicago weekend violence leaves 50 shot, 7 dead; 2 shot, 1 killed in Loop

CHICAGO -- At least 50 people have been shot and seven killed in Chicago weekend violence, as of early Sunday morning. Those shootings included one near Trump Tower in the Loop.A man and woman were shot about 2:35 a.m. in the 300-block of North Wabash Avenue, near Trump Tower.The two, who were in a vehicle, waved down passing Chicago police officers after being shot. The 35-year-old man was shot in the neck and taken to Northwestern Memorial hospital in critical condition. He later died.The 25-year-old woman was shot twice in the arm and was taken to Northwestern in good condition. No one is in custody, police said.A man was killed in a shooting Sunday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.The 20-year-old was shot about 2:55 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Cermak Road, according to Chicago police.He was dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to his right cheek and the right side of his abdomen, police said. He was pronounced dead.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.Police said witnesses have been uncooperative with investigators and further details about the shooting were not immediately known.No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.A man and a woman were shot Sunday in West Englewood on the South Side.They were with a group of people on the sidewalk at 1:26 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Paulina Street when they heard shots and realized they were hit, Chicago police said.The 26-year-old man was shot twice in the lower left leg and went to Holy Cross Hospital on his own in good condition, police said. The woman, 19, was hit in the left side of her face and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.A 67-year-old man was shot to death Saturday in Austin on the West Side.He was walking on the sidewalk about 12:30 a.m. in the 4900-block of West Hubbard Street when someone fired shots from a vacant lot, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about the fatality. No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.A teenage boy was injured in a shooting Saturday in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.The 14-year-old was shot in the left hand at 12:58 a.m. in the 3600-block of West Argyle Street, according to Chicago police. He refused to tell police about the circumstances of the shooting.The boy was dropped off at Swedish Covenant Hospital and transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition, police said. No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.Two people were shot Saturday in River North.They were standing on the sidewalk about 2:30 a.m. in the first-block of West Erie Street when someone in a silver sedan fired shots, Chicago police said.A 21-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. A woman, whose age isn't known, was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. Both are in good condition. No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.A teenage boy was shot Saturday in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side.The 17-year-old was pumping gas at a gas station about 2:35 a.m. in the 5500-block of West Diversey Avenue when someone fired shots from a black SUV, according to Chicago police.The boy was shot in the back and taken to Community First Medical Center, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.Five people were shot Saturday, one of them fatally, in Lawndale on the West Side.They were standing on the sidewalk and street at 3:12 a.m. in the 1600-block of South Keeler Avenue when two males fired shots, according to Chicago police.A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.A 36-year-old woman was shot in the left leg, a 32-year-old man was shot in the right arm, police said. Two other men, whose ages were not immediately known, were also each shot in the right leg. All four were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.A man was shot to death while driving Saturday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.The 18-year-old was driving south on Washtenaw Avenue at 3:28 a.m. when someone shot at him, according to Chicago police. He was struck in the armpit and crashed the vehicle into a tree in the 2600-block of West 24th Street.The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death. No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.A man was shot while driving Saturday in River North on the Near North Side.The 21-year-old was driving west about 4 a.m. in the 300-block of West Ontario Street when someone shot at him from a gray minivan, according to Chicago police. The man was hit in the left side of his neck and drove himself to Rush University Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.Area Three detectives are investigating.Illinois State Police responded to the Ontario Feeder Ramp of the Kennedy Expressway just before 5 a.m. Saturday for the reported shooting. The ramp was shut down while police investigated.A man was shot to death Saturday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.The 26-year-old was shot multiple times at 6:28 a.m. in the 3400-block of West Ohio Street, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.The shootings, from about 5 p.m. Friday, included a, in a drive-by in Chatham Friday afternoon.Police said a 13-year-old boy, 21-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were on the sidewalk in the 8200-block of South Drexel around 5:30 p.m. Friday when an unknown vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire.Just hours later, a 60-year-old man was killed, and another man was wounded in a shooting Friday - hours after three people were shot in the same block in Chatham. The men were in a first-floor apartment about 9:52 p.m. in the 8200-block of South Drexel Avenue when a male kicked in the door and unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said. Derek Teague, 60, was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. He lived in Bronzeville.A 23-year-old man was hit in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, according to police.Additionally, a 17-year-old boy was shot Friday in Englewood on the South Side.He was standing on the sidewalk about 9:47 p.m. in the 6900-block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone unleashed gunfire from a black sedan, Chicago police said.The teen was struck in the leg and arm, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. No arrests have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.And three people were shot, one killed, in the 8000-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. Friday. Two men, 22 and 30, in a vehicle were shot when another individual began shooting at them from a red SUV.The 20-year-old later died, and the 30-year-old was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A 19-year-old woman was also shot and taken to UChicago in good condition.