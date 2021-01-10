Chicago weekend gun violence leaves at least 7 shot, 1 killed across city

CHICAGO -- At least one person has been killed and six others wounded in citywide shootings so far this weekend.
Two women were shot, one fatally, Saturday in Kenwood on the South Side, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.
About 2:40 p.m., a person entered the vestibule of an apartment building in the 4900 block of South East End Avenue and asked to use a phone before firing shots in the direction of the women, Chicago police said.
One woman was struck in the face and the other was struck in the chest, police said.
The woman who was struck in the chest was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. The other woman was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.
The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the woman.
A person was shot by police Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.
The shooting happened about 3:35 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Karlov Avenue according to Chicago police and fire officials.
The person shot by police, believed to be in their 20s, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, fire officials said.
Fire officials also said a 29-year-old man was taken to Rush University Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. Details on his injuries were not immediately known.
Police have not released further details.
A 15-year-old girl was in critical condition Saturday after being shot on the South Side.
She was riding in the back seat of a car about 5 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Halsted Street when someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.
The teen was struck in the head and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
A man was fatally shot Saturday in Hyde Park on the South Side, police said.
He was near a parking garage about 5:10 p.m. in the 5000 block of South East End Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the head, Chicago police said.
The 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the fatality.
Area One detectives are investigating.
Hours earlier, a woman was killed and another wounded in a shooting about a block away.
A man was fatally shot and an 81-year-old woman wounded in a shooting Saturday in Brainerd on the South Side, police said.
They were inside of a store about 3:30 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Halsted Street when someone approached, pulled out a gun and unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.
A 20-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The woman suffered gunshot wounds to her back and neck, police said. She was taken to the same hospital in good condition.
The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the fatality.
No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.
Last weekend, at least five people have been killed and 25 others wounded in shootings across Chicago.
