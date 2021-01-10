Chicago weekend gun violence leaves at least 24 shot, 6 killed across city

Two women were shot, one fatally, Saturday in Kenwood on the South Side, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.
About 2:40 p.m., a person entered the vestibule of an apartment building in the 4900 block of South East End Avenue and asked to use a phone before firing shots in the direction of the women, Chicago police said.
One woman was struck in the face and the other was struck in the chest, police said.
The woman who was struck in the chest was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. The other woman was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.
The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the woman.
A 15-year-old girl was in critical condition Saturday after being shot on the South Side.
She was riding in the back seat of a car about 5 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Halsted Street when someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.
The teen was struck in the head and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
A man was fatally shot Saturday in Hyde Park on the South Side, police said.
He was near a parking garage about 5:10 p.m. in the 5000 block of South East End Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the head, Chicago police said.
The 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the fatality.
Area One detectives are investigating.
Hours earlier, a woman was killed and another wounded in a shooting about a block away.
RELATED: Multiple shot, 2 killed in shooting spree that started in Chicago, ended in Evanston: police
A University of Chicago student is among the victims killed in the shooting spree, Chicago police said.
The U of C student was shot and killed in a parking garage of the Regent Park apartment complex in the 5000 block of S. East End Avenue, according to police and school officials.
The University was notified just after 5 p.m. that a student had been discovered in a car with a gunshot wound, officials said in a statement to the univeristy's community.
The man shot by police in Hyde Park is believed to have been connected to the shooting multiple shootings in Chicago, as well as a shooting in Evanston after a woman was taken hostage at an IHOP, police said.
A man was fatally shot and an 81-year-old woman wounded in a shooting Saturday in Brainerd on the South Side, police said.
They were inside of a store about 3:30 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Halsted Street when someone approached, pulled out a gun and unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.
A 20-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The woman suffered gunshot wounds to her back and neck, police said. She was taken to the same hospital in good condition.
The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the fatality.
No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.
A person was also shot by police Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.
Officers with the Community Safety Team were investigating a vehicle that was illegally parked in a tow zone about 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Karlov when a female inside the car "began exhibiting characteristics of an armed person," Chicago police said.
An "armed confrontation" broke out shortly after between the officers and the female, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Fire officials said the woman, believed to be in her 20s, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
Two other people who were also in the car were taken into custody and are being questioned by detectives, police said.
Fire officials said a 29-year-old man was taken to Rush University Medical Center in connection with the incident, but details of his injuries were not immediately known. His condition had stabilized.
A man was shot while traveling inside a party bus early Friday in Near West Side, police said.
The 25-year-old was shot in the hip about 1 a.m. in the 2700-block of West Van Buren Street, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition, police said.
Two possible offenders were arrested and a weapon was recovered at the scene of the incident, police said.
Last weekend, at least five people have been killed and 25 others wounded in shootings across Chicago.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
The video in the player above is from an earlier report.