Chicago weekend gun violence leaves at least 10 shot, 1 killed across city

CHICAGO -- Ten people were shot and one killed in Chicago gun violence so far this weekend.A 15-year-old girl was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Little Village on the Southwest Side.The teen girl was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle about 9:45 p.m. in the 3400-block of West 21st Street when she heard shots fired, Chicago police said. She wasn't able to communicate details of the incident because of her injuries.She was shot on the chest and back and was transported Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Calumet Heights on the South Side.They were on the sidewalk about 12:25 a.m. in the 9200-block of South Blackstone Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. The men were not able to communicate details on the suspect.A 32-year-old sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.Another man, 31, was shot in the shoulder and neck and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.On Friday, a man was shot dead in Brainerd on the South Side.The 30-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 5:45 p.m. in the 8900-block of South Racine Avenue when someone drove by in an SUV and fired shots, police said.The man was struck in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 7:52 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.He was identified as Ryan Oglesby, the medical examienr's office said.In nonfatal shootings, a 37-year-old man critically wounded early Saturday in a shooting in East Garfield Park.He was sitting in the passenger seat of a car about 1:40 a.m. in the 3800-block of West Washington Boulevard when a gray-colored Nissan approached and someone from inside fired shots, police said.He was shot in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.Friday night, a 32-year-old man was shot in Avondale on the Northwest Side.He was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle about 11:45 p.m. in the 3400-block of North Lawndale Avenue when shots were fired from a black-colored Bentley, police said. The man was shot in the leg and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.In the weekend's earliest reported shooting, a 29-year-old man was shot Friday in Englewood on the South Side.The man was on the sidewalk about 5 p.m. in the 1600-block of West 59th Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the foot and transported to Saint Bernard Hospital in good condition.Last weekend, five people were killed and 25 wounded in shootings across Chicago.