Chicago weekend gun violence leaves at least 23 shot, 6 killed across city

CHICAGO -- Twenty-three people were shot and six killed in Chicago gun violence so far this weekend.Two teenagers were killed and another was critically wounded in separate attacks over the weekend. Another shooting early Sunday left a man dead and two others critically injured in a Grand Crossing apartment building hallway.The weekend's gun violence was deadlier than last weekend, when five were killed and 25 others wounded between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.A woman was shot to death Sunday in Garfield Park on the West Side, according to police.Someone pulled up alongside the 26-year-old and fired shots at her about 11:10 p.m. as she was stopped at a red light in the 700-block of North Hamlin Avenue, Chicago police said.The woman was struck twice in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died, police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about her death.No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.A 15-year-old girl was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Little Village on the Southwest Side.The teen girl was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle about 9:45 p.m. in the 3400-block of West 21st Street when she heard shots fired, Chicago police said. She wasn't able to communicate details of the incident because of her injuries.She was shot on the chest and back and was transported Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.A 17-year-old girl died Sunday after she was found shot in a home in Lawndale on the West Side.Authorities responded about 4:20 a.m. to the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue and found the teen with a gunshot wound to her chest, Chicago police said.She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:59 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.The girl was identified as Demyra Thornton of Oakland on the South Side, the medical examiner's office said.Police were unable to immediately determine the circumstances of the shooting.No arrest was announced.A male victim was fatally shot Sunday in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side, police said.About 6 p.m., person was in the 5900 block of West Fullerton Avenue when he suffered a gunshot wound to the body, Chicago police said.The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the fatality.Police initially said the victim was a 14-year-old boy, but have since since they age of the victim is unknown.Area Five detectives are investigating.A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Calumet Heights on the South Side.They were on the sidewalk about 12:25 a.m. in the 9200-block of South Blackstone Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. The men were not able to communicate details on the suspect.A 32-year-old sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.Another man, 31, was shot in the shoulder and neck and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.On Friday, a man was shot dead in Brainerd on the South Side.The 30-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 5:45 p.m. in the 8900-block of South Racine Avenue when someone drove by in an SUV and fired shots, police said.The man was struck in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 7:52 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.He was identified as Ryan Oglesby, the medical examiner's office said.In nonfatal shootings, a 37-year-old man critically wounded early Saturday in a shooting in East Garfield Park.He was sitting in the passenger seat of a car about 1:40 a.m. in the 3800-block of West Washington Boulevard when a gray-colored Nissan approached and someone from inside fired shots, police said.He was shot in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.Friday night, a 32-year-old man was shot in Avondale on the Northwest Side.He was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle about 11:45 p.m. in the 3400-block of North Lawndale Avenue when shots were fired from a black-colored Bentley, police said. The man was shot in the leg and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.In the weekend's earliest reported shooting, a 29-year-old man was shot Friday in Englewood on the South Side.The man was on the sidewalk about 5 p.m. in the 1600-block of West 59th Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the foot and transported to Saint Bernard Hospital in good condition.Last weekend, five people were killed and 25 wounded in shootings across Chicago.