Chicago shootings: 36 shot, 6, fatally, win weekend violence across city

The victims were holding an after-hours party early Saturday at the Get Glammed Beauty Bar, 8936 S. Cottage Grove, when a person walked in about 12:25 a.m. and started shooting, police said.
A woman and five men were wounded - one of them seriously - before the gunman took off, police said. No arrest has been made.
Homicides
On Sunday, a 71-year-old woman was killed inside a home in Morgan Park on the South Side.
She was in the residence about 7:40 p.m. in the 10800-block of South Morgan Street when two males outside fired shots at the home, police said. The woman was struck multiple times and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead.
On Saturday, two people were found fatally shot in a vehicle in Marquette Park on the South Side
About 1:20 a.m., a man, 21, and a woman were found inside the vehicle parked in a garage in the 3200-block of West 64th Street, police said. Both had suffered fatal gunshot wounds to the head and were pronounced dead on the scene.
Saturday evening, a 19-year-old man was killed in Douglas Park on the West Side. He was in a vehicle about 5:30 p.m. in the 1200-block of South Washtenaw Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the head and neck, and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
He was identified as Daron Johnson by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
About two hours earlier, a man was fatally shot in South Shore.
David Green Jr., 23, was on the street about 3:40 p.m. in the 6800-block of South Cornell Avenue when a light-colored car pulled up and someone inside unleashed gunfire, striking him multiple times, police and the medical examiner's office said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Early Saturday morning, a 47-year-old man was fatally shot in Gresham on the South Side. Alex Kinsy was running from a male who was chasing him about 3 a.m. in the 1300-block of West 87th Street when the male fired shots, striking him in the head, police and the medical examiner's office said.
He was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Nonfatal shootings
In nonfatal shootings, three women were injured, two critically, in a shooting early Sunday in Lawndale on the West Side.
About 1:35 a.m., they were sitting parked in the 600-block of South Independence Boulevard when someone in a red Jeep Cherokee fired shots into their vehicle, police said.
A 25-year-old woman was struck in the face, while another woman, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said. Both women were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The third woman, 20, suffered a graze wound and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.
Saturday evening, a man was critically wounded in a shooting outside a Woodlawn laundromat.
He was standing outside of the laundromat about 6:45 p.m. in the 6500-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and two people got out and fired shots, police said.
The 43-year-old was struck in the arm and abdomen, and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
At least 22 other people were wounded in shootings across the city between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.
Last weekend, 18 people were shot, three of them fatally, in Chicago.
WLS-TV contributed to this report
