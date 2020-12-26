chicago shooting

Chicago weekend gun violence leaves 10 shot, 1 killed across city

CHICAGO -- At least one person has been killed and nine others wounded in citywide shootings so far this weekend.

Friday night a man was fatally shot in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

Officers responded about 9:20 p.m. to the 3300-block of West 52nd Street and found a 20-year-old man unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen, Chicago police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released information on the fatality.

About an hour earlier a man was found fatally shot in Chatham on the South Side.

The man was found lying unresponsive on the side of the street about 8:30 p.m. in the 900-block of East 82nd Street, police said.

He had suffered gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Chicago police are conducting a death investigation. The fatality is being left off the weekend homicide count pending the release of an autopsy.

In non-fatal attacks, a 27-year-old man was shot Friday night in Pulaski Park on the Northwest Side.

About 8:10 p.m., he was in the 4000-block of North Pulaski Road when someone opened fire following an argument, police said.

The man was struck multiple times and took himself to Swedish Covenant Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said. Two people - including the person he was arguing with -were taken into custody, police said.

Earlier Friday, a woman was shot in Brainerd on the South Side.

The 18-year-old was in a vehicle about 5:40 p.m. in the 9000-block of South Laflin Street when someone approached her vehicle, pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said. The woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her left side.

About 3:45 p.m., a man was wounded in a shooting in Austin on the West Side.

The 34-year-old was on the sidewalk in the 5500-block of West Monroe Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.

At least six other people have been wounded in shootings since 5 p.m. Thursday.

Last weekend, six people were killed and 32 others wounded in shootings across Chicago.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
