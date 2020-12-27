Chicago weekend gun violence leaves 14 shot, 4 killed across city

CHICAGO -- A man was shot Sunday morning in the Near North neighborhood.The shooting happened about 3:45 a.m. in the 600-block of North State Street, Chicago police said.A man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. His condition was unknown.Police have not yet released any additional details.A man was fatally shot Saturday in Englewood on the South Side, police said.He was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to the chest about 10 p.m. in the 7400-block of South Stewart Avenue, Chicago police said.The man, of an unknown age, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.A witness told investigators the man was talking to someone in a vehicle when shots were fired, police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the fatality.Area One detectives are investigating.Officers responded about 9:20 p.m. to the 3300-block of West 52nd Street and found a 20-year-old man unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.About an hour earlier, a man was found fatally shot in Chatham on the South Side.The man, whose age was unknown, was found about 8:35 p.m. lying unresponsive after being shot on the side of the street in the 900-block of East 82nd Street, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.In the weekend's first fatal attack, a 57-year-old man was gunned down in Grand Crossing on the South Side.The man was on the sidewalk about 2:30 p.m. in the 7300-block of South Kenwood Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him in the side, abdomen and head, police said.The 57-year-old, later identified as Dwayne Malette of Roseland was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died nearly nine hours later, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. An autopsy ruled Malette's death a homicide, saying he died of his injuries.In non-fatal attacks, a 27-year-old man was shot Friday night in Pulaski Park on the Northwest Side.About 8:10 p.m., he was in the 4000-block of North Pulaski Road when someone opened fire following an argument, police said.The man was struck multiple times and took himself to Swedish Covenant Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said. Two people - including the person he was arguing with -were taken into custody.Earlier Friday, a woman was shot in Brainerd on the South Side.The 18-year-old was in a vehicle about 5:40 p.m. in the 9000-block of South Laflin Street when someone approached her vehicle, pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said. The woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her left side.About 3:45 p.m., a man was wounded in a shooting in Austin on the West Side.The 34-year-old was on the sidewalk in the 5500-block of West Monroe Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.At least six other people have been wounded in citywide shootings since 5 p.m. Thursday.and 32 others wounded in shootings across Chicago