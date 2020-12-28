Chicago weekend gun violence leaves 30 shot, 8 killed across city

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9101242" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A would-be robber was shot and killed by cell phone store employee on the West Side Saturday night, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO -- At least eight people were killed and 22 others wounded in citywide shootings over the extended holiday weekend.In the latest fatal attack, a man was shot to death Monday morning on the Lower West Side.About 4 a.m., the man, 57, was headed south in a vehicle in the 2300-block of South Wood Street when someone in a gold-colored SUV opened fire, striking him multiple times in the back, Chicago police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.A person was killed Sunday morning in Vittum Park on the Southwest Side.The male, believed to be between 17 and 20-years-old, was standing in the 5500-block of South Archer Avenue about 9 a.m., when he was shot multiple times, police said.He was brought to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with gunshot wounds to his back and shoulder, police said. He was pronounced dead a short time later.Earlier Sunday morning, three people were shot, one fatally, in South Chicago, police said.About 3:55 a.m., a 24-year-old woman and two men, both 36 years old, were outside in the 8300-block of South Paxton Avenue when someone fire shots, Chicago police said.The woman was sitting in a parked vehicle at the time of the shooting and was struck on the body, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.One man was grazed on the neck and shot in the leg, police said, and the other man was also shot in the leg. Both were transported to the same hospital in fair condition.Saturday night, a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest in Englewood on the South Side.He was found in an alley about 10 p.m. in the 7400-block of South Stewart Avenue and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A witness told investigators the man was talking to someone in a vehicle when shots were fired.Hours earlier, a man was shot and killed while trying to commit a robbery on the West Side, according to police.He walked in to a store about 6:50 p.m. in the 3200-block of West Chicago Avenue, pulled out a gun and demanded property, police said.A store employee, a 29-year-old man, pulled out his own gun and fired shots at the robber, striking him in the chest, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The 29-year-old has a valid concealed-carry license, police said. Officers recovered his gun as well as the other man's gun.On Christmas Day, three people were fatally shot. The latest attack that day happened in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.Officers responded about 9:20 p.m. to the 3300-block of West 52nd Street and found a 20-year-old man unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.About an hour earlier, a man was found fatally shot in Chatham on the South Side.The man, whose age was unknown, was found about 8:35 p.m. lying unresponsive after being shot on the side of the street in the 900 block of East 82nd Street, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.In the weekend's earliest reported fatal attack, a 57-year-old man was gunned down in Grand Crossing on the South Side.The man was on the sidewalk about 2:30 p.m. in the 7300-block of South Kenwood Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him in the side, abdomen and head, police said.The 57-year-old, later identified as Dwayne Malette, of Roseland, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died nearly nine hours later, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. An autopsy ruled Malette's death a homicide, saying he died of his injuries.At least 20 other people were wounded in shootings within city limits between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Monday.Last weekend,in shootings across Chicago.