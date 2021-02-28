Chicago weekend gun violence leaves at least 15 shot, 4 fatally across the city

CHICAGO -- At least four people are dead and 11 others wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend.A man was shot while driving Sunday morning in Gresham on the South Side.About 4:20 a.m., the 28-year-old was driving in the 7700-block of South Loomis Boulevard when someone in a black SUV fired shots, Chicago police said.He was struck in the arm and transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment, police said.No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.A 30-year-old man was shot early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side.He was standing outside about 4 a.m. in the 7400-block of South Racine Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.The man was shot in the arm and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital for treatment, police said.No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.A 32-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday morning in Brainerd on the South Side.He was found unresponsive about 3:55 a.m. in front of a home in the 9100-block of South Emerald Avenue, Chicago police said.He was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released information on the fatality.There were no witnesses to the shooting, according to police.Area Two detectives are investigating the homicide.A 21-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting in Gresham on the South SideShe was the passenger in a traveling vehicle about 1 a.m. in the 8100-block of South Halsted Street when someone inside a gray-colored Audi fired shots, Chicago police said.The woman was struck in the shoulder by bullet fragments and was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital for treatment, police said.No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.