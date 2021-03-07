chicago violence

Chicago weekend gun violence leaves at least 11 shot across the city

CHICAGO -- At least 11 people were wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend.

Two people were shot Saturday night after a fight in Longwood Manor on the Far South Side.


About 10:40 p.m., two people were at a gathering inside a residence in the 10100-block of South Winston Avenue, when a fight broke out and someone fired shots striking them both, Chicago police said.

A 29-year-old man suffered four gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen, hip, and lower backside and was taken to Christ Medical Center for treatment, police said. A 31-year-old woman was also struck four times in the lower backside and brought by a friend to the same hospital where she was listed in fair condition.

It is unknown if the victims were the intended targets, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

A 29-year-old man was shot Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.


About 9:55 p.m., he was walking in the 6600-block of South Union Avenue, when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said.

The man told officers he did not see the shooter or know where the shots came from, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

A 21-year-old man was shot in Gresham on the South Side.


About 8:20 p.m., he was in a vehicle parked on the street in the 1700-block of West 79th Street, when he heard shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the leg but declined medical attention, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodgreshamchicago shootinggun violenceshootingchicago violencechicago police departmentguns
CHICAGO VIOLENCE
Vigil held for Chicago girl, 11, after gas station shooting
3 shot, including 2 teens, in South Chicago: CPD
Lake Shore Drive shootings cause Gold Coast damage at least 4 times in 2 weeks
Man, 22, charged with inciting riot by urging August looting in Chicago
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden, Dems prevail as Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill
Black & Powerful: Louis Carr, BET
Englewood house fire leads to death investigation after body found
Evanston's reparations resolution prompts debate over current proposal
United Center vaccine sign-up continues despite some early glitches
Houston rapper shot to death before NBA All-Star weekend
Shedd penguins make 'Friends' in new field trip
Show More
Man drives SUV into building on NW Side
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, milder Sunday
Leaders discuss getting George Floyd Act on Pres. Biden's desk
One-ring robocall scams target your phone bill
Video: Drone captures school of blacktip sharks near FL beach
More TOP STORIES News