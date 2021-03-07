Chicago weekend gun violence leaves at least 11 shot across the city

CHICAGO -- At least 11 people were wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend.Two people were shot Saturday night after a fight in Longwood Manor on the Far South Side.About 10:40 p.m., two people were at a gathering inside a residence in the 10100-block of South Winston Avenue, when a fight broke out and someone fired shots striking them both, Chicago police said.A 29-year-old man suffered four gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen, hip, and lower backside and was taken to Christ Medical Center for treatment, police said. A 31-year-old woman was also struck four times in the lower backside and brought by a friend to the same hospital where she was listed in fair condition.It is unknown if the victims were the intended targets, police said.Area Two detectives are investigating.A 29-year-old man was shot Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.About 9:55 p.m., he was walking in the 6600-block of South Union Avenue, when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.He was struck in the leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said.The man told officers he did not see the shooter or know where the shots came from, police said.Area One detectives are investigating.A 21-year-old man was shot in Gresham on the South Side.About 8:20 p.m., he was in a vehicle parked on the street in the 1700-block of West 79th Street, when he heard shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said.He was struck in the leg but declined medical attention, police said.Area Two detectives are investigating.