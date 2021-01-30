Chicago weekend gun violence leaves at least 11 shot across the city

Eleven people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.In the latest shooting, three men were wounded Saturday afternoon in the city's Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.The men were involved in an argument with two males about 2:30 p.m. in a building in the 8100 block of South May Street, Chicago police said.A fight broke out and one of the males pulled out a gun and fired shots at the trio, police said.A 36-year-old was struck in the foot and taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, police said. The second man, 27, was shot in the thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.The third man, 35, was struck in the hand and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, police said. Their conditions were stabilized.Police said the two males were being questioned by detectives.A 17-year-old boy was shot early Saturday in Little Village on the West Side.He was sitting in a parked vehicle about 2:55 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 23rd Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and brought himself to Saint Anthony Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.Two men were shot Saturday morning in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.The men, 22 and 23, were traveling in a vehicle about 1:40 a.m. in the 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue when someone inside another vehicle fired shots, police said. They self-transported to Community First Medical Center, police said.The 22-year-old was struck on the chin and was transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The other man was shot in the arm and listed in fair condition.On Friday night, a 52-year-old man was shot in Englewood on the South Side.He was sitting on the porch of a home about 11:25 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Union Avenue when someone fired shots, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.