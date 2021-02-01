Chicago weekend gun violence leaves 23 shot, 4 dead across the city

The weekend was less violent than the one prior, as a winter storm dumped nearly a foot of snow over the city Saturday and Sunday. Last weekend, 31 people were shot and seven were killed between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.
A man was killed in a shooting Saturday on a ramp to the Kennedy Expressway on the Northwest Side.
The man was traveling on the ramp about 8:55 p.m. from Division Street to Interstate 90 when someone fired shots from another vehicle, Illinois State Police said.
The man veered off the road, traveled up an embankment and crashed, state police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Autopsy results released Sunday found he died of multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner's office said. His identity has not been released.
Illinois State Police are investigating.
A 38-year-old man was shot early Sunday in Gresham on the South Side.
He was driving about midnight in the 8400-block of South Sangamon Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.
He was struck on both legs and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition police said.
No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.
A man was wounded in shooting Saturday at a hotel on the Near North Side.
The 18-year-old was inside of a room at the hotel about 7:45 p.m. in the first block of West Illinois Street when someone walked in and opened fire, Chicago police said.
The man was struck in the leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
In the latest shooting, three men were wounded Saturday afternoon in the city's Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.
The men were involved in an argument with two males about 2:30 p.m. in a building in the 8100 block of South May Street, Chicago police said.
A fight broke out and one of the males pulled out a gun and fired shots at the trio, police said.
A 36-year-old was struck in the foot and taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, police said. The second man, 27, was shot in the thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
The third man, 35, was struck in the hand and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, police said. Their conditions were stabilized.
Police said the two males were being questioned by detectives.
A 17-year-old boy was shot early Saturday in Little Village on the West Side.
He was sitting in a parked vehicle about 2:55 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 23rd Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and brought himself to Saint Anthony Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.
Two men were shot Saturday morning in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.
The men, 22 and 23, were traveling in a vehicle about 1:40 a.m. in the 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue when someone inside another vehicle fired shots, police said. They self-transported to Community First Medical Center, police said.
The 22-year-old was struck on the chin and was transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The other man was shot in the arm and listed in fair condition.
On Friday night, a 52-year-old man was shot in Englewood on the South Side.
He was sitting on the porch of a home about 11:25 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Union Avenue when someone fired shots, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.
Sun-Times wire contributed to this report.