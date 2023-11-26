A Super Savings Food and Liquor employee was injured in an Irving Park shooting during an attempted armed robbery, Chicago police said.

Chicago shootings: Teen boy among at least 10 shot in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 10 people have been shot, including a 16-year-old boy, in gun violence across Chicago this weekend, police said.

A woman was shot during an armed robbery Sunday morning on the city's West Side.

The 49-year-old victim was parking her car just before 8 a.m. in the 100 block of South Sacramento Boulevard when three people approached her, Chicago police said.

The offenders showed handguns and demanded the woman's property, police said. One of the offenders shot the victim in the upper abdomen while removing her belongings.

The woman was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.

The suspects fled the scene, police said. No one was in custody.

No further information was immediately available. Police continue to investigate.

Also on Sunday morning, a 32-year-old man was critically wounded after he was shot walking his dog in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, police said.

He was walking in the 5400 block of South Honore Street when two unknown men shot him multiple times, police said.

The was initially listed to be in critical condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one has been arrested, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday in the Little Village neighborhood.

The boy, 16, suffered multiple gunshot wounds just after 12:30 p.m. while in the 2400 block of South Albany Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

A man was shot and critically wounded during an attempted robbery Friday night in Homan Square on the West Side, police said.

At about 8:20 p.m., officers responding to calls of a person shot found the man, 33, in the 3700 block of West Polk Street, Chicago police said.

The man told officers he was taking out the garbage when the suspect approached with a handgun and tried to rob him, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in critical condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

Hours later, a Northwest Side liquor store employee was shot during an attempted robbery, police said.

It was, at least, the ninth spot, police said, the group of thieves targeted within six hours.

Chicago police said just before 10:30 p.m., two masked and armed suspects entered Super Savings Food and Liquor in the 4400 bock of West Belmont Avenue in Irving Park.

The store's owner told ABC7 that once the group got inside, they shot the employee manning the door. The 46-year-old victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

The thieves got away empty-handed, only to target their 10th victim minutes later.

"Heartbreaking, because I know them. I'm a customer there. They are very friendly," said customer Angel Rivera. "And, I just seen him yesterday. I just walked in last night."

It was back to business as usual on Saturday after the attempted robbery-turned-shooting on Friday evening, but loyal customers feel anything but usual about what happened.

"We haven't seen it this close, or heard about it being this close, so this is concerning," said Dan Salazar, who lives near the store. "I don't have one, but I guess, security cameras will probably be the next thing to do. That might be next, possibly, even moving out of the area, as well."

Instead of patrons, investigators were seen going in and out of Super Savings Food and Liquor overnight.

Investigators said the group drives around in a black Nissan Altima with Illinois license plate number BM86024.

"We're taxpayers. Don't we have a say so? Can't we roam freely with our phones without getting robbed at the train, or out in the street?" Rivera said.

The liquor store's owner told ABC7 police are looking at surveillance video as they continue to search for the culprits.

Last weekend, at least 24 people were shot, four fatally, in gun violence across Chicago, police said.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)