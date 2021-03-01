Chicago shootings: 25 shot, 5, fatally, in weekend violence across city

CHICAGO -- Five people were killed and 20 others wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend, including a 16-year-old boy who was gunned down while visiting a friend in Marquette Park.He was visiting a friend about 8:45 p.m. Friday when two men started arguing with him inside an apartment in the 6300-block of South Richmond Street, Chicago police said.The men began hitting the boy, but he was able to escape the apartment and fled down the street, police said. The men chased him and fired shots as they ran, striking him several times throughout the body.The boy was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was identified as Julian Castillo by the Cook County medical examiner's office.Jesus Moro, 21, and Sergio Rodgriguez, 20, are facing murder charges in connection with the shooting.In other deadly attacks, a person was killed in a shooting Sunday in Austin on the West Side.About 11:10 a.m., a male was in the 1400-block of North Mayfield Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the head, police said. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead.Hours earlier, one man was killed and another wounded in a shooting in West Chesterfield on the South Side.They were outside about 12:20 a.m. in the first block of West 91st Street when a group of males approached and fired shots after an argument, police said. One man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back and was pronounced dead at the scene.The other man, 29, suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to police and Chicago fire officials.On Saturday, a 32-year-old man was fatally shot in Brainerd on the South Side.The man was found unresponsive about 3:55 a.m. in front of a home in the 9100-block of South Emerald Avenue, police said. He was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.Friday night, a 32-year-old man died after being shot at a gas station in Roseland on the South Side.The man was sitting inside a vehicle about 9:55 p.m. at a gas station in the first block of West 111th Street when someone in a white sedan pulled up and fired shots, police said.He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and a passenger drove him to Roseland Hospital, police said. He was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.In nonfatal shootings, a 15-year-old boy was wounded Friday night in Back of the Yards.He was walking about 11:30 p.m. in the 5400-block of South Loomis Boulevard when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious to critical condition, according to police and Chicago fire officials.At least 20 other people were wounded in shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.Last weekend, two people were killed and 16 others wounded in shootings across Chicago.