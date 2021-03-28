Chicago shootings: 12 wounded by gunfire in weekend violence across city

CHICAGO -- Twelve people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.In the latest shooting teenage boy was struck by a stray bullet during a shootout East Garfield Park Saturday afternoon.The 17-year-old bystander was walking about was walking about 4:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Ohio Street when someone in a vehicle drove by and fired shots at a nearby group of people, Chicago police said.Someone in the group returned fire, and the boy was caught in the crossfire, taking a bullet to the chest.He was brought to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.Police said the boy was not the intended target of the shooting.Area Four detectives are investigating.A couple of hours earlier, four people were wounded, two critically in a shooting in Austin on the West Side.Three men were standing outside about 12:10 p.m. when someone fired shots at them in the 500 block of North Leamington Avenue, Chicago police said.One man, 64, was struck in the leg, and another, 54, was struck in the thigh, police said. Both were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.The third man, 42, was grazed on the back, police said. He was treated at the scene.Later, a fourth person showed up at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said. He was in good condition.No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.A 25-year-old man was shot Friday night in Bronzeville on the South Side.He was standing outside with several people about 10:10 p.m. in the 3700 block of South Michigan Avenue when he heard multiple shots and felt pain, Chicago police said. The man saw a silver sedan with two people shooting from inside, according to police.He suffered one gunshot wound to the hand and was taken to Mercy Hospital in good condition, police said.In the weekend's first reported shooting, a man was shot Friday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.The man, 22, heard shots and felt pain about 6:55 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Ohio Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his buttocks and was listed in fair condition.