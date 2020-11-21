Chicago weekend gun violence leaves 19 shot, 2 fatally across city

CHICAGO -- Two people have been killed and 17 others injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.on Chicago's South Side early Saturday morning, according to law enforcement officials.An unknown shooter or shooters fired into a group of people standing on the sidewalk just before 2:15 a.m. in the 7900-block of South Justine Street, Chicago police said.In the latest fatal attack, a 35-year-old woman was killed in South Chicago.She was in a vehicle about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 8300 block of South Yates Boulevard when someone fired shots, striking her in the head, Chicago police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.Hours earlier, a person was found shot to death in Englewood on the South Side.About 5:17 p.m., a male was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 6200 block of South Yale Avenue, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.In non-fatal shootings, a teenage boy was wounded Friday in Fernwood on the Far South Side.He was inside a home with a group of people about 11:45 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Wallace Street when someone on the sidewalk fired shots into the home, police said.He suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.Earlier in the night, a 16-year-old boy was shot in Gresham.The boy was in the 1500 block of West 79th Street about 8 p.m. when someone shot him in the arm, police said. He was in good condition at Holy Cross Hospital.Last weekend, shootings across Chicago left one person dead and 21 others wounded.