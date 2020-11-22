Chicago weekend gun violence leaves 38 shot, 2 fatally across city

CHICAGO -- Two people have been killed and 36 others injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.on Chicago's South Side early Saturday morning, according to law enforcement officials.Four people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Pullman on the Far South Side.The group was standing on a sidewalk about 12:40 a.m. in the 700-block of East 101st Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.A 28-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm and body and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.A woman, 30, was struck in the right leg and was listed in fair condition, police said. Another woman, 30, suffered a graze wound to the body and was listed in good condition, police said. Both women were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.A 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left foot and received treatment at Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.An unknown shooter or shooters fired into a group of people standing on the sidewalk just before 2:15 a.m. in the 7900-block of South Justine Street, Chicago police said.In the latest fatal attack, a man was killed and another wounded in West Pullman on the Far South Side.They were in a vehicle about 7 p.m. Saturday in the 12200-block of South Eggleston Avenue when someone walked up and unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.A 32-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The other man, 34, was taken to the same hospital with gunshot wounds to his arm, neck and handOn Friday, 35-year-old woman was killed in South Chicago.She was in a vehicle about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 8300 block of South Yates Boulevard when someone fired shots, striking her in the head, Chicago police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.Hours earlier, a person was found shot to death in Englewood on the South Side.About 5:17 p.m., a male was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 6200-block of South Yale Avenue, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.In non-fatal shootings, a teenage boy was wounded Friday in Fernwood on the Far South Side.He was inside a home with a group of people about 11:45 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Wallace Street when someone on the sidewalk fired shots into the home, police said.He suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.Earlier in the night, a 16-year-old boy was shot in Gresham.The boy was in the 1500 block of West 79th Street about 8 p.m. when someone shot him in the arm, police said. He was in good condition at Holy Cross Hospital.Two people were shot Saturday in Englewood by suspected carjackers on the South Side.They were traveling in a vehicle about 5:30 p.m. in the 5900-block of South Yale Avenue following people who might have stolen a 2013 blue GMC Terrain, Chicago police said.When the people in the other car noticed they were being followed, one of them opened fire at the vehicle and struck a 30-year-old man in the leg and grazed another man, 61, in the head, police said.Both men were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.Area One detectives are investigating.Last weekend, shootings across Chicago left one person dead and 21 others wounded.