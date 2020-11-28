CHICAGO -- One person has been killed and two others injuries in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.
A 27-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night in West Garfield Park.
About 8:30 p.m., he was in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone opened fire, striking him in the chest, Chicago police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details on the fatality.
RELATED: Police search for boyfriend suspected in Riverdale double murder, child abduction that prompted Amber Alert
About 10:15 p.m., two women were shot in Brainerd on the South Side.
The women, both 20 years old, were in a vehicle in the 9400 block of South Laflin Street when someone opened fire, police said.
One of the women was struck in the shoulder, while the other was shot in the foot, police said. Both were driven to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where they were listed in fair condition.
Last weekend, 50 people were shot, 5 fatally in Chicago as the city hit 700 homicides so far this year.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
The video featured is from a previous report.
Chicago weekend gun violence leaves 3 shot, 1 fatally across city
CHICAGO SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News