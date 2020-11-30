Chicago weekend gun violence leaves 28 shot, 7 fatally across city

CHICAGO -- At least seven people have been killed and 21 others wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend.The latest fatal attack left a teenage boy dead early Monday in the South Loop.About 2:35 a.m., two males in black ski masks got out of a black vehicle and fired shots at a parked vehicle on the first floor of a garage in the 800-block of South Wabash Avenue, Chicago police said.The boy, 16, was struck twice in the face as he sat in the passenger seat of the parked vehicle, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.Another person was shot dead in a parking lot Sunday evening in Morgan Park on the South Side.The male, whose age is unknown, was in a parking lot about 6 p.m. in the 11100-block of South Longwood Drive when someone approached him and opened fire, Chicago police said. He was shot in the neck and chest, and pronounced dead at the scene.Sunday morning, a 34-year-old man was fatally shot in Chatham on the South Side.About 4:25 a.m., Jajuan Nile was sitting on the sidewalk in the 7800 block of South Rhodes Avenue when a man driving by in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking him in the head, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.Hours earlier, a 22-year-old man was killed in Bridgeport on the South Side.He was discovered about 12:50 a.m in a gangway in the 2800-block of South Wallace Street with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Saturday afternoon, a 27-year-old man was shot dead in South Chicago.About 2:15 p.m., Lacey Sheppard was in the 9000 block of South Commercial Avenue, when gunfire erupted, officials said. He was brought to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.A man was killed in a drive-by Saturday morning in Little Village on the Southwest Side.About 6:10 a.m., Luis Flores, 33, was in the 3100-block of West 26th Street when someone in a passing black vehicle fired shots at him, police and the medical examiner's office said. He was struck multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Friday night, a 27-year-old man was fatally shot in West Garfield Park.About 8:30 p.m., he was in the 3900-block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone opened fire, striking him in the chest, police said.The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The medical examiner's office identified him as Terrence Goodlow.In non-fatal shootings, two people were injured, including a 14-year-old boy, in a shooting Sunday morning in West Garfield Park.The shooting happened about 2:20 a.m. in the 4000-block of West Lake Street, according to police. The 14-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man brought themselves to Stroger Hospital. The boy had been struck in the wrist and was listed in good condition, while the man had been shot in the leg and arm and was in fair condition.Saturday night, three people were wounded in an attack in West Garfield Park.About 9:40 p.m., they were standing outside in the 4700-block of West Harrison Street when multiple men driving by in black Dodge Charger fired shots, police said.A man, 25, was struck in the wrist, leg and chest, and another man, 36, was shot twice in the leg, police said. Both men self-transported to Rush Hospital and were then transferred to Stroger Hospital.A 39-year-old man was struck in the back and brought himself to Loretto Hospital before he was also transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said. All three men were listed in good condition, according to police.At least 16 others were wounded in citywide shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.Last weekend, 52 people were shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago.