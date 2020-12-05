chicago shooting

Chicago weekend gun violence leaves 11 shot across city

West Garfield Park shooting injures 3 men, 1 teen
CHICAGO -- Eleven people have been injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

Three men and one teenage girl were wounded in a shooting Friday night in West Garfield Park.

The group was standing outside a residential building about 10:50 p.m. in the 4400-block of West Adams Street when someone fired shots from the street, striking all four people, according to Chicago police.

A 17-year-old girl suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and elbow, while a man, 40, was struck once in the leg and another man, 53, was shot twice in his leg, police said.

Both men and the teenage girl were taken to Stroger Hospital where they were all listed in fair condition.

The fourth victim, a 55-year-old man, was shot in the face and arm and attempted to drive himself to the hospital, police said. He stopped his vehicle in the 3300-block of West Congress Parkway where fire officials responded and transported him to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Saturday morning, a 24-year-old woman was shot while driving in Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side.

About 3:45 a.m., she was driving in the 1900-block of South Oakley Avenue when a man on foot fired shots, striking her in the arm, police said. She brought herself to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

RELATED: I-290 shooting: IDOT truck struck by gunfire on Eisenhower Expressway; lanes reopen, Illinois State Police say

About 2:35 a.m., a 27-year-old man walked into Jackson Park Hospital, 7531 S. Stoney Island Ave., with a gunshot wound to the leg but would not provide police with any information on the attack.
Earlier, a man was critically wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood.

About 2:10 a.m., the 41-year-old was shot in the leg and chest during an argument with a man outside in the 7700-block of South Luella Avenue, police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

At least 4 other people have been wounded in citywide shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, 29 people were shot, 8 fatally, in Chicago.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
