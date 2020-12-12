chicago shooting

Chicago weekend gun violence leaves 4 shot across city

CHICAGO -- Four people were wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

The latest shooting left an 18-year-old man wounded in Lawndale on the West Side.

The man was walking about 3 a.m. early Saturday morning in the 4000 block of West Ogden Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, striking him in the leg, Chicago police said. A friend drove him to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

About 2:15 a.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old man was wounded in Park Manor on the South Side.

The man was standing outside of a vehicle in the 7200 block of South Champlain Avenue when an unknown male fired shots, police said.

The man was struck multiple times in the leg and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Friday night, an off-duty police officer was involved in a shooting in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

The officer heard shots about 10:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Irving Park Road and approached a vehicle, police said. During a confrontation with the occupants of the vehicle, the officer discharged his weapon and struck a man in the hand.

The man was taken to Swedish Hospital for treatment and was placed into custody, police said. The officer was not injured but was taken to a hospital for observation.

About 9:25 p.m. Friday, a man was grazed by a bullet in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 53-year-old man was leaving a convenience store in the 100 block of West 119th Street when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, grazing him on the forehead, police said. The man was in good condition and refused medical treatment.

Last weekend 40 people were shot, 6 fatally citywide.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
