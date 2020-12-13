Chicago weekend gun violence leaves 8 shot across city

CHICAGO -- Eight people were wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.
A 35-year-old woman was critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side.
About 2:40 a.m., she was standing on the front porch of a home in the 6600-block of South Oakley Avenue when she was shot in the leg, Chicago police said.
She was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.
There are currently no witnesses to the shooting, according to police.
No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.
A 32-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday in Englewood on the South Side.
He was standing outside about 2:40 a.m. in the 2000-block of West 58th Street when he was shot in the hip, leg and abdomen, Chicago police said.
He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
Witnesses did not cooperate with officers, according to police, and no additional information was made available.
No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.
A 23-year-old man wounded in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.
He was on the sidewalk about 3:05 p.m. Saturday in the 2900-block of West 63rd Street when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.
RELATED: Chicago police still searching for downtown looting suspects 4 months later
The man was struck in the face and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
About two hours earlier, a person was shot on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side.
They were eastbound about 1 p.m. on Interstate 290 at Central Avenue when someone fired shots from another vehicle, according to preliminary information from Illinois State Police.
The person drove off the road and crashed into a median after being shot, state police said. They were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
RELATED: 'Please don't kill me': Bellwood carjacking victim recalls terrifying ordeal
Early Saturday morning, a man was shot in Lawndale on the West Side.
The 18-year-old was walking about 3 a.m. in the 4000-block of West Ogden Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, striking him in the leg, police said. A friend drove him to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
About 2:15 a.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old man was wounded in Park Manor on the South Side.
The man was standing outside of a vehicle in the 7200-block of South Champlain Avenue when an unknown male fired shots, police said.
The man was struck multiple times in the leg and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
Friday night, an off-duty police officer was involved in a shooting in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.
The officer heard shots about 10:45 p.m. in the 3300-block of West Irving Park Road and approached a vehicle, police said. During a confrontation with the occupants of the vehicle, the officer discharged his weapon and struck a man in the hand.
The man was taken to Swedish Hospital for treatment and was placed into custody, police said. The officer was not injured but was taken to a hospital for observation.
About 9:25 p.m. Friday, a man was grazed by a bullet in West Pullman on the Far South Side.
The 53-year-old man was leaving a convenience store in the 100 block of West 119th Street when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, grazing him on the forehead, police said. The man was in good condition and refused medical treatment.
Last weekend 40 people were shot, 6 fatally citywide.
