Chicago holiday weekend gun violence leaves 17 shot, 3 killed across city

Nonfatal shootings

Thursday evening

CHICAGO -- At least three people have been killed and 14 others wounded in citywide shootings so far this holiday weekend.One man was killed and two people were wounded in a drive-by Friday afternoon in Austin on the West Side, according to Chicago police.About 5:05 p.m., the group was standing in the 4800-block of West Fulton Street, when someone inside a passing vehicle fired shots, police said. A 30-year-old man was struck in the hip and chest, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.A 28-year-old woman was struck in the buttocks, and a 29-year-old man was struck in the back. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital, where the woman is in good condition and the man is in serious condition.The first homicide of 2021 was a 62-year-old man shot in Bronzeville on the South Side, police said.He was driving a Volvo sedan about 3:15 a.m. Friday in the 4700-block of South King Drive when someone fired shots, causing him to drive through a vacant lot and crash in an alley, police said.He was shot in his neck and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released details on the death.Thursday evening a person was killed in a shooting in West Lawn on the Southwest Side, police said. About 7 p.m., a male was on the sidewalk in the 6000-block of South Kilbourn Avenue when he was shot in the head and chest, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. He was identified as Jorge Chavez, 25, by the Cook County medical examiner's office.In nonfatal attacks, a 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.About 12:55 a.m., the boy was shot in the chest in the back of a building in the 6800-block of South Green Street, police said. He was found unconscious and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.A man was shot while driving Saturday in Englewood on the South Side. The 58-year-old was driving about 12 a.m. in the 700-block of West 72nd Street when he heard multiple gunshots and saw flashes of light from the second floor of a building, police said.He suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back and brought himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.A 29-year-old man was shot Friday night in Pilsen on the Southwest Side. About 10:40 p.m., he was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 2100-block of South Allport Street when someone in a van fired shots, police said.The man suffered a gunshot wounded to the left shoulder and a graze wound to the left side of the head, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, according to policeA 21-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by Friday in Park Manor on the South Side. About 10:15 p.m., he was walking in the 6600-block of South Wabash Avenue, when someone in a passing sedan fired shots, police said.He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his right leg and was listed in good condition, police said.An 18-year-old woman was shot Friday morning in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side. About 2:10 a.m., she was a passenger in a vehicle driving in the 1400-block of North Hamlin Avenue when someone in a gold-colored SUV fired shots, police said.The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.A 37-year-old man was wounded early Friday morning in a shooting in Austin on the West Side. He was standing in the hallway of an apartment building about 1:30 a.m. in the 1200-block of North Cicero Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the foot and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.About 1 a.m., a 29-year-old man was shot in Little Village on the Southwest Side. He was standing on the sidewalk in the 2300-block of South Trumbull Avenue when someone in a gray sedan fired shots, striking him in the right foot and abdomen, police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.About 10 minutes earlier, a woman was wounded in a shooting in Park Manor on the South Side. The 50-year-old was walking to her vehicle about 12:50 a.m. in the 7400-block of South Saint Lawrence Avenue when someone fired shots, police said. She was shot in the leg, and a family member took her to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.Just after midnight Friday, two people were shot inside a home in South Chicago. About 12:10 a.m., a man and a woman, both 51, were sitting in the living room of a home in the 8700-block of South Buffalo Avenue when someone fired shots from outside, police said.The man was shot in the head, and the woman suffered a graze wound to the head, police said. Both were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.Thursday night, a man was wounded in a shooting in Grand Crossing on the South Side. The 34-year-old was driving about 9:10 p.m. in the 2600-block of East 75th Street when shots rang out, police said. He was struck in the shoulder and refused medical attention.About 8:40 p.m., a man was shot in West Garfield Park on the West Side. The 31-year-old was driving in the 4600-block of West Adams Street when three males got out of a vehicle, and one of them fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.The extended holiday weekend lasts from 5 a.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Monday.Last weekend, 8 people were killed and at least 30 wounded in shootings across Chicago.