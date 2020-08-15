CHICAGO (WLS) -- Weekend violence continues to claim victims across Chicago.
As of Saturday morning, 15 people have been shot, 1 fatally, according to Chicago police.
A 12-year-old was among those shot Friday evening.
The boy was shot in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood Friday evening.
Police said the shooting happened in a park at East 64th Street and South Ellis Avenue sometime between 8 and 8:30 p.m.
Police said the boy was standing in the park with a group of males when shots were fired. The child was struck in the right leg.
The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition, according to police.
The child is the son of a Chicago firefighter, the Chicago Fire Department confirmed Friday night.
Later Friday night, a man was found shot to death Friday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.
The 28-year-old was found unresponsive at 11:17 p.m. with gunshot wounds to his arm and chest in the driver's seat of a parked car in the 1100 block of West 110th Place, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Jeremy Curry. He lived in Morgan Park.
No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.
The Sun-Times Media report contributed to this article.
Chicago violence: 15 shot, 1 fatally in weekend shootings
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News